The original Michael Myers is coming back to terrorize Laurie Strode once (and hopefully twice) again. Nick Castle, the original actor under the mask in John Carpenter's horror classic, is coming back for the recently announced sequel to 2018's Halloween, Halloween Kills. It hasn't yet been confirmed if Castle will also be back for Halloween Ends. Both sequels are being shot back-to-back, so one would assume. But who knows? In any event, this is great news for fans of the franchise.

It was highly assumed that Nick Castle would return. He was part of the team once again on last year's Halloween. However, it was James Jude Courtney who did the bulk of the heavy-lifting as Michael Myers on set, with Castle serving as a consultant, mostly. He was featured in once scene, doing his iconic head tilt from the original 1978 film. He also contributed all of the breathing noises made by Michael Myers in last year's reboot. It is assumed that he will have a similar role in these next two sequels, giving breath to Myers.

Taking to Twitter, Castle confirmed the news personally. He shared an image of Laurie's house burning down from the end of the previous movie, with Halloween Kills over it. He also has a cartoon Michael casually grilling out front. Castle had this to say.

"You can't kill the boogeyman. Just heard the news. I'm coming back."

As far as horror goes, it doesn't get more classic than the original Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis is a huge part of that. John Carpenter is a huge part of that. Debra Hill is a huge part of that. But Nick Castle's work as Michael Myers cannot be understated. So having him back is key. Castle was famously, and inexplicably, credited as "The Shape" in the original movie's credits and that's something that has been widely adopted ever since. Castle was credited as The Shape on last year's sequel as well.

Blumhouse Pictures announced both sequels last week via a teaser shared by John Carpenter, who will be returning to executive produce and likely provide the score again, as he did last time around. David Gordon Green, who directed the previous entry, will be back to helm both sequels, in addition to co-writing the scripts. Danny McBride will also return to help script the movies. Jamie Lee Curtis has been confirmed to return once more as Laurie Strode as well. It's presumed that Judy Greer and Andi Matichak will return as Laurie's daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson, respectively.

Halloween was a massive hit at the box office, bringing in $255 million worldwide. It also garnered very favorable reviews, generally speaking, which made it a no-brainer to do a sequel. But what Blumhouse has planned is ambitious. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have confirmed this will end their story and button up their version of the franchise. But there's nothing stopping someone else from coming along in the future and resurrecting the series yet again. After all, you can't kill the Boogeyman. Filming is set to begin this fall. Halloween Kills will hit theaters on October 16, 2020, with Halloween Ends set to follow a year later on October 15, 2021. Feel free to check out the post from Nick Castle's Twitter below.

You can't kill the boogeyman. Just heard the news. I'm coming back. pic.twitter.com/DXFsritGQB — Nick Castle OG Shape (@ncastlez) July 25, 2019