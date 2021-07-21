Another look at Halloween Kills has been revealed with three new images from the upcoming horror sequel. Picking up from where Halloween left off in 2018, the new movie brings back Jamie Lee Curtis to continue her decades-long battle against her nemesis Michael Myers. The title seems to be aptly named as even the trailer has taught us to expect a very high body count this time around.

Teasing more of what's to come, Total Film has released three all-new images from Halloween Kills. One photo highlights Michael's escape from Laurie's burning home with the brutal death of a firefighter who was only trying to help. Another photo has Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak as the Strode family women shortly after escaping from Myers in the previous movie. Meanwhile, Michael has Dylan Arnold's Cameron facing certain doom in the third picture.

We’ve got the full story on the ultimate slasher sequel in our new #HalloweenKills issue, plus a huge celebration of the career of John Carpenter! On the way to subscribers’ mailboxes now - and available on newsstands this Friday https://t.co/NGzbt0K2ZUpic.twitter.com/pma4KLiBA7 — Total Film (@totalfilm) July 19, 2021

Aftermath of their first showdown with Michael Myers. #HalloweenKills. pic.twitter.com/L49tMn9q9G — Dark Universe (@DUHDNews) July 20, 2021

Also joining Curtis, Greer, Matichak, and Arnold in Halloween Kills from the previous movie is Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins and James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers. Coming back from the original Halloween to reprise their roles from the 1978 original by John Carpenter are Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, and Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett. Anthony Michael Hall plays an older version of Tommy Doyle.

David Gordon Green returns to direct Halloween Kills. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Danny McBride and Scott Teems. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block produced. The music was provided by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies.

We can expect for this next sequel to be especially bloody, so chances are many of the aforementioned cast members won't make it to the end of the movie. Curtis spoke about what's to come in Halloween Kills with Total Film, and she described the movie as "intense and brutal. Just brutal." This corresponds with previous comments made by Carpenter that Halloween Kills is like Halloween on steroids.

"There's an incredible amount of killing in this movie," co-writer Danny McBride also said. "It's so bloody. It's wild. David [Gordon Green] just went for it. This is such a vicious sequel. It's relentless... The sequel is almost always where it s---s the bed. Or the monster is over-explained, or something happens that makes it into a joke. We really wanted find a way to sidestep that."

Now that Haddonfield's residents know what they're dealing with, Michael Myers will have his work cut out for him in Halloween Kills. The trailer has teased the town banding together to form a mob in the interest of putting an end to Michael's reign once and for all. Given how much blood we are sure to see, this battle will be coming with some heavy casualties. As for whether Laurie Strode herself manages to survive remains to be seen, though Curtis has teased Halloween Ends as the end of her run in the role.

"I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her," the scream queen told Total Film.

Halloween Kills is set to be released in theaters on October 15, 2021, followed by the release of Halloween Ends on Oct. 14, 2022.