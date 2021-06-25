The Shape burns in a new poster and several new images for the highly anticipated horror sequel Halloween Kills, which depicts the notorious serial killer Michael Myers emerging from the flames like a demon from Hell. The poster and new photos have now been released following the the very revealing full trailer for Halloween Kills, which teases Myers' revenge on the small town of Haddonfield, and the townspeople finally rising up to put a stop to the merciless killer once and for all.

After resurrecting the horror movie icon for 2018's reboot-slash-sequel, Halloween, which reintroduces a post-traumatic Laurie Strode all these years later as she prepares to face the masked serial killer Michael Myers in a final showdown on Halloween night, director David Gordon Green returns for Halloween Kills. The movie picks up quickly after the events of the finale, and is still set on October 31, 2018, as Laurie Strode and her family work with new and old allies to form a mob against Michael Myers, who is still loose in Haddonfield.

Returning star Jamie Lee Curtis recently provided some insight into the plot and topical themes of the sequel, some of which are teased in the newest trailer. Curtis previously revealed that the movie will involve the wider Haddonfield community and their response to the murderous antics of Michael Myers. "What we were seeing around the country of the power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is," Curtis revealed.

"The movie is about a mob," she continued. "And so, it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we're seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We're seeing it in action and Halloween Kills weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that, proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then of course, so when you see it, it's a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it's really, really, really intense."

Curtis has also since given her own opinion on the quality of Halloween Kills, and whether it will be a worthy installment in the franchise, going so far as to call the movie a "masterpiece". "[But] when you see it, it's a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group," she explained. "It's really, really, really intense. It's a masterpiece."

Jamie Lee Curtis will once again reprise the role of Laurie Strode, alongside Nick Castle who returns to play the role Michael Myers. The supporting cast is comprised of Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens and Charles Cyphers who each reprise their roles from the 2018 and 1978 movies, with Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet also joining the cast. As well as helming the project, Halloween franchise's David Gordon Green has also written the script alongside Danny McBride and Scott Teems.

Halloween Kills was originally due to hit theaters this past October but was sadly delayed due to the ongoing global situation. Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15, 2021 with the follow-up Halloween Ends set to be released a year later, on October 14, 2022.