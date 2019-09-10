Michael Myers can't be kept down for long as Halloween Kills is set to begin filming this week. This movie will serve as a sequel to last year's Halloween, which very successfully revamped the iconic slasher franchise that was first introduced to the world by the legendary John Carpenter in 1978. The entire core creative team is coming back for this one, which is just the beginning, as this will be shooting back-to-back with Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter of this horror saga.

According to a report from a local news outlet, filming will begin on Thursday, September 12 in Wilmington, North Carolina in the Port City area. Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming sequels and this particular report doesn't offer much in the way of specific details, only that some "news reporter dialogue" will be filmed, information which came from the film permit application. But once the cameras start rolling we're likely to learn some more, as Blumhouse Productions will surely make some sort of official announcement, given the hit this is poised to be.

Director David Gordon Green is back in the director's chair, working from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride, very much in the same way the first movie in this new trilogy came together. Both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends were written ahead of filming. Green and McBride teamed with Scott Teems to help share the workload. Jamie Lee Curtis will once again return as Laurie Strode, with original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle also returning. Though, he mostly served as a consultant last time, with James Jude Courtney putting on the mask and doing the dirty work.

Related: John Carpenter Will Return to Score Halloween Kills & Halloween Ends Soundtracks

Some other familiar faces are returning this time around as well. Kyle Richards, who played Lindsey Wallace in the original Halloween, the kid Laurie was babysitting, is also coming back. Anthony Michael Hall will portray Tommy Doyle, the other kid Laurie was watching at the time of the Myers murders. Jibrail Nantambu is also returning from last year's movie and Robert Longstreet will play bully Lonnie Elam. So, even though the previous movie ignored every other sequel in the franchise, some key figures from the past will be joining the fold this time around. It's expected that Judy Greer will return as Karen Strode, with Andi Matichak also coming back as her daughter, Allyson.

John Carpenter is set to provide the score for both of these new movies, as he did for the original and last year's sequel. Halloween wound up becoming a massive hit, grossing $255 million at the global box office, while also garnering critical praise. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 16, 2020, with Halloween Ends to follow a year later on October 15, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via WECT News 6.