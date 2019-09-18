The next round of Michael Myers murders are officially underway, as Halloween Kills has kicked off production. The upcoming sequel in the long-running, beloved horror franchise recently started filming, as confirmed by Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind the latest installment. While much remains mysterious about what to expect from the movie, the studio has shared a set photo that promises some familiar weaponry will be featured.

Blumhouse took to their official Reddit page to share the set photo. It features director David Gordon Green's chair, with a familiar-looking kitchen knife laid upon it. So, with any luck (for the viewer anyway), we'll get to see Michael Myers once again putting that kitchen knife to use in bloody fashion. The photo was shared with the following caption.

"Hey Reddit, thought you might like to see the way we welcomed the director to set on the first day of filming 'Halloween Kills.' Hope he doesn't take it personally."

David Gordon Green directed last year's Halloween and is returning for the sequel. Blumhouse has laid out plans for two further entries that will conclude this version of the franchise. Once Halloween Kills finishes filming, the production will take a short break then gear up to film Halloween Ends. It's an ambitious undertaking, but one that they have reason to believe is worth the effort, considering how well 2018's entry in the series performed.

Jamie Lee Curtis will once again return as Laurie Strode. It's also expected that Judy Greer will return as Karen Strode, as well as Andi Matichak as her daughter, Allyson. Nick Castle, the original Michael Myers actor, is coming back, as is James Jude Courtney, who did the vast majority of the heavy lifting as the horror icon last time around. Other confirmed cast members include Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, the kid Laurie was babysitting in the original Halloween, as well Anthony Michael Hall, who will play Tommy Doyle, the other kid Laurie was watching that fateful night. Robert Longstreet will play bully Lonnie Elam and last, but certainly not least, Jibrail Nantambu is also returning as Julian from last year's movie.

John Carpenter, director of the original, is coming back as a producer, in addition to providing the score for the soundtrack, just as he did last time around. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are revealed throughout the production and leading up to the release. {Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 16, 2020. Halloween Ends will follow a year later on October 15, 2021. Be sure to check out the set photo from the Blumhouse Reddit account for yourself.

