Halloween Kills won't be for the faint of heart as the upcoming horror sequel has officially been rated R. The news doesn't exactly come as a shock, as it correlates with recent comments from director David Gordon Green that the sequel would have "twice the trills" and "ten times the kills" compared to the 2018 movie. According to the MPA, the R-rating was given to Halloween Kills based on its portrayals of "strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use."

For Halloween Kills, Green directs using a screenplay co-written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. It serves as a direct sequel to 2018's Halloween with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode. After narrowly surviving another massacre in Haddonfield, Laurie will be forced to confront her lifelong nemesis once again when she learns that Michael Myers is still alive. Given the R-rating, we can presume that Halloween Kills will be earning its name with more gruesome content.

Also returning for the sequel are Judy Greer and Andi Matichak as Laurie's daughter and granddaughter. The sequel brings back several actors from the original Halloween movie as well, including Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, and Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett. Anthony Michael Hall will play an older version of Tommy Doyle, the young boy played by Brian Andrews in the original movie. James Jude Courtney will also share the role of Michael Myers with original actor Nick Castle.

Halloween Kills will see the residents of Haddonfield forming a mob to take care of their Michael Myers problem when people realize that "the boogeyman" is still on the loose. Not much else has yet been revealed about the plot, but a teaser trailer released in October provided a sneak peek at what to expect. Even with a large group of armed vigilantes on the lookout for him, it seems evident from the teaser that Michael is somehow even more dangerous than he was in the 2018 movie. While it's exciting to see so many fan favorites return, it's also worrisome in the sense that any (or perhaps all) of them could be killed.

"I really can't say anything about it, but I am really excited about it," screenwriter Scott Teems told us back in April. "I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I'm a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It's like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one."

Halloween Kills is scheduled to be released on Oct. 15, 2021. Previously, the movie was set to be released in October before getting pushed back to next year. It's proven to be a rather tough wait for horror fans who enjoyed the previous movie, but let's just hope that the wait will be worth it. You can view the rating information page for Halloween Kills at FilmRatings.com.