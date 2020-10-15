In a different world, horror fans would be getting ready to see Halloween Kills in theaters right now. Unfortunately, the state of the movie industry being what it is right now, that isn't possible and we all have to wait until next year to see Michael Myers back at it again. But Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum has promised that, come hell or high water, the upcoming entry in the franchise is coming out next October.

During a recent interview for the Welcome to the Blumhouse series and The Craft: Legacy, Jason Blum, who serves as a key producer on Halloween Kills, was asked about a further delay, possibly to 2022. Given the uncertain nature of the world currently, it is a reasonable question. Be that as it may, Blum did not mince words in his response. Here's what he had to say about it.

"No [laughs]. If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we're not holding it. Halloween Kills is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out."

So there you have it. Michael Myers will be back in Haddonfield mixing it up with Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. As we've seen recently, moviegoers are, by and large, still hesitant to go to theaters right now. Tenet and The New Mutants did not draw big crowds and what few movies are available are not tempting enough to get most people to take on the risk. It is believed that traditional theaters will not be completely safe until a vaccine is widely available. In the meantime, drive-ins have become a haven for lovers of the cinematic experience.

To that point, there is no telling what the movie industry is going to look like come Halloween 2021. Halloween Kills is coming out next year, Jason Blum is making that quite clear, but that doesn't mean the distribution strategy won't change. 2018's Halloween earned $255 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing slasher in history. It would greatly benefit Universal Pictures and Blumhouse to give the sequel a wide release in as many theaters as possible. But if that isn't feasible, they may have to get creative doing some sort of premium VOD release or something along those lines. But a lot can happen in a year.

David Gordon Green is returning to the director's chair for the sequel. Franchise creator John Carpenter is also on board as an executive producer, in addition to doing the score. Carpenter recently called it, "the quintessential slasher film." Halloween Kills is currently set to hit theaters on October 15, 2021. Another sequel that will bring this version of the franchise to a close, titled Halloween Ends, is also planned. It is currently scheduled to arrive in October 2022. But meeting that date that will be dependent on getting production squared away by then. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Forbes.