One of the most beloved parts of the Halloween franchise is the musical score. John Carpenter, the director and soundtrack composer of the original 1978 movie, released the first track into the upcoming sequel. For Halloween Kills, Carpenter is making the work a family project. He will be creating the music alongside his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. Audiences will have to wait to see the film until October of this year. However, they can get a glimpse of the score right now with a track titled "Unkillable." You have the option to listen to the track in the above video. Additionally, fans can pre-order the full soundtrack, which comes out the same day Halloween Kills arrives in theaters, on October 15th.

Sacred Bones Records discussed the music in a lengthy piece that reads, "It's just five notes plucked out on a piano, so sparsely arranged that it feels like barely more than a sketch, so simple that an untrained player can easily pick it up, but it's one of cinema's greatest musical accomplishments. By now, John Carpenter's hypnotic theme to his 1978 horror masterpiece Halloween has embodied slasher-stalker anxiety for generations of filmgoers, and woven itself so into pop culture that it's become musical shorthand for the entire horror genre. And like the seemingly unkillable Michael Meyers, it's back once again."

In 2018, John Carpenter returned to the franchise his iconic creation spawned for the first time since 1982's Halloween III: Season of the Witch, erasing the 40 years of sequels and reboots that happened under other filmmakers, and returning the story to his original vision. While directing duties for the new Halloween and its sequels have been turned over to David Gordon Green, Carpenter has stayed on to provide them with their unmistakable sonic identity, as integral to Halloween as Michael Meyers' death's-face mask and glimmering butcher knife.

Like the film itself, Carpenter's score to the second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present. The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace that he conjures with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who nearly 50 years into his career continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans.

Multiple versions of the soundtrack will become available. Examples include multiple vinyl colorways, CD, and cassette. Consumers can view the different forms when they pre-order the score. With the talent involved in its creation, the score is probably going to be one of the highlights of the new entry into the slasher IP.

The film releases on October 15th exclusively to theaters. It is considered one of 2021's most anticipated titles. Halloween Kills is the second of a trilogy of sequels to the 1978 classic. Halloween Ends concludes the three part saga and will come out next year. While the creative team insists that will be the end of the series, given the franchise's popularity, that is likely not going to be the case.