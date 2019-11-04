Halloween Kills has recently wrapped, and we now have another look at some of the horror sequel's returning characters. Previously, it had been revealed the adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace - the two children babysat by Laurie Strode in the original movie - would be appearing in the new sequel. Nurse Marion Chambers, whose car Michael Myers steals in the first movie, had also been reported to appear. In a new sneak peek photo from the movie, we can see all three returning characters in the same frame, and you can take a look at the photo in the tweet below.

Two of the three characters shown in the photo are having their roles reprised by the talent who played them in the original movie from 1978. Nancy Stephens is back as Nurse Marion Chambers once again after also appearing in the previous sequels Halloween II and Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later. Meanwhile, Kyle Richards is reprising the role of Lindsey Wallace for the first time in over four decades, as seen in the new photo.

Conversely, the role of Tommy Doyle was recast with Anthony Michael Hall taking over the role. In the original movie, child actor Brian Andrews had played the part, with Paul Rudd playing an older version of him in Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the 2018 Halloween movie serves as a soft reboot of the franchise by ignoring every previous sequel in the long-running horror series. Only acknowledging the original movie from John Carpenter, the Blumhouse sequel reveals Michael Myers has since been locked up in a psych ward for the past four decades, only to escape on Halloween night and start killing once again. The movie notably features the return of Jamie Lee Curtis to the franchise, giving the beloved scream queen the opportunity to finally give Laurie Strode the proper closure she deserves.

Based on the incredible success of 2018's Halloween, Blumhouse would order two sequels to be released in 2020 and 2021. Halloween Kills has officially wrapped and is confirmed to feature many throwbacks to the original movie, which includes the returns of the characters listed above. Also confirmed to appear in the movie is Charles Cyphers reprising the role of Sheriff Leigh Brackett, and a photo of the actor wearing his character's uniform has also made its way online. After previously appearing in the original movie as local bully Lonnie Elam, Robert Longstreet will be reprising the role for Halloween Kills as well. More than likely, we can expect plenty of other Easter eggs and surprises in the next installment for longtime Halloween fans.

The first Halloween Kills footage arrived last week, and the sequel itself will premiere in theaters on Oct. 16, 2020. The next installment will follow a year later when Halloween Ends hits the big screen on Oct. 15, 2021. Time will tell how many of our returning fan favorites will make it to the end of Kills to have a chance to appear once again in Ends. The new sneak peek photo of Hall, Richards, and Stephens comes to us from Halloween Movies on YouTube.