For the first time since 1981, original Halloween star Charles Cyphers has reprised the role of Sheriff Leigh Brackett. Better yet, we now have our first look at the actor in costume. With the 2020 sequel Halloween Kills now in production, various photos from the set have emerged, including some returning actors preparing to begin shooting their scenes. From Halloween Fans on Twitter, a new image has been released of Cyphers wearing his Haddonfield Police Department uniform, which of course comes complete with a name tag reading, "Brackett." You can take a look at it below.

Charles Cyphers first appeared in the Halloween series as Sheriff Brackett in the original 1978 movie from John Carpenter. He has a particularly memorable scene with his daughter Annie (Nancy Kyes) and her friend Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) when he nearly catches them smoking weed. Unfortunately, Annie would become one of Michael's first murder victims when she's killed off partway through the movie. Cyphers returned as the heartbroken father in 1981's Halloween II, telling Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) he's going off duty to inform his wife upon learning his daughter had been murdered by Michael. The role was later played by Brad Dourif in Rob Zombie's Halloween reboot and its sequel, but Cyphers' version of the character hasn't been seen since Halloween II.

Cyphers is one of many fan favorites from the original 1978 Halloween to be coming back for Halloween Kills. Some of the other confirmed stars from the first movie set to return are Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, and Nick Castle once again sharing the role of Michael Myers with James Jude Courtney. Of course, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak are also all set to return for the sequel as the surviving members of the Strode family. Meanwhile, the Tommy Doyle character played by Brian Andrews in the original movie is also returning for Halloween Kills, but the role has been recast with Anthony Michael Hall. Chances are, other surprises and Easter eggs will be in store.

David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 movie, will also be returning to helm Halloween Kills. He's also again co-written the screenplay with the help of Danny McBride with newcomer Scott Teems also contributing. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block are producing. Franchise creator John Carpenter is also back on board to once again work on the movie's score. The movie will pick up two years after the events of the previous installment, featuring the return of Michael Myers to Haddonfield for yet another massacre on Halloween night. Time will tell if this one proves to be just as fruitful at the box office.

You can watch Cyphers and the rest of the cast try to survive Michael Myers' next rampage when Halloween Kills hits the big screen on Oct. 16, 2020. Be sure to also mark the calendar for the year after for the release of Halloween Ends, which comes out on Oct. 15, 2021. The image of Charles Cyphers in Halloween Kills comes to us courtesy of Halloween Fans on Twitter.