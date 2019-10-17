Kyle Richards is reprising the role of Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills, and the actress has shared our first look at her in the part on the set of the movie. With David Gordon Green back at the helm, Halloween Kills picks up from where the 2018 movie left off with a returning Michael Myers embarking on a new murder spree in Haddonfield. The sequel also notably brings back many prominent characters from the original movie, with a grown-up version of Lindsey Wallace among them. On her Instagram account, Richards shared a photo of her on the set, revealing how she will appear in the anticipated movie when Blumhouse releases it in theaters on Oct. 16, 2020.

Although Kyle Richards hasn't played the role of Lindsey Wallace in over four decades, big Halloween fans should still have no problem recognizing the character. The former child star even has her hair styled in a manner reminiscent to how she appeared in Halloween in 1978. It's not yet clear exactly how involved Richards will be in the overall story of the sequel, but these kinds of Easter eggs and throwbacks to the original movie go a long way towards pleasing the long-time fans of the classic horror series. Let's just hope Lindsey manages to survive Halloween Kills the same way she made it to the end of the original movie, as it would be a bummer to see her go 40 years after surviving Michael's first mass murder spree.

Many other familiar faces will be showing up in Halloween Kills as well. It had previously been reported Charles Cyphers would be reprising the role of Sheriff Leigh Brackett, and a photo of him in the character's police uniform has already made its way online. Some other returning cast members include Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, and Nick Castle once again sharing the role of Michael Myers with James Jude Courtney. Of course, the surviving members of the Strode family will also all be back, as Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak are all set to return to face "The Boogeyman" once again.

While Halloween Kills manages to bring back many of the original actors from the original movie, at least one major role has been recast. This would be young Tommy Doyle, the little boy who's babysat along with Lindsey Wallace by a teenage Laurie Strode. First played by child actor Brian Andrews in the 1978 classic, the role was officially recast with Anthony Michael Hall. A fan petition has since been started to bring Andrews back into the cast for the new movie, although it doesn't seem to have been successful in swaying Blumhouse to switch gears. Purists may be missing Andrews, though given Hall's talent, many fans are coming around to the recasting of the character.

Halloween Kills will be hitting theaters on Oct. 16, 2020. You can then mark your calendar for the next year when Halloween Ends concludes the new trilogy on Oct. 15, 2021. It's awesome to see these sequels bringing back so many classic characters, even if some of them won't end up surviving. The first look at Richards as Lindsey Wallace comes to us from Kyle Richards on Instagram.

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace on the set of #HalloweenKills. pic.twitter.com/P0VPhvE9CS — Nick Bond 🎃 (@TheWhiteWo1f) October 17, 2019