The 2018 reboot of Halloween saw Jamie Lee Curtis's character of Laurie from the original film working with her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson to trap and finish off the serial killer Michael Myers once and for all. In an interview with Empire, writer-director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride spoke about their two upcoming back-to-back sequels to Halloween, starting with the upcoming Halloween Kills. McBride revealed that this time around, Michael will have to contend with not just Laurie, but an entire team of hunters.

"It takes place the same night, picking up where the last movie ended. Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn't see last time. They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman."

Although Michael Myers was left to burn to his death at the end of 2018's Halloween, as we just saw in the Halloween Kills teaser, in true slasher movie fashion, it was indicated in the final moments of the movie that the killer is still alive, and will rise to terrorize the world again. Only this time, Laurie will not be the only one feeling the effects of Michale's return, according to Green.

"This first one was more about Laurie's life of isolation after Michael and her attempts at revenge. It was personal. This is more about the unraveling of a community into chaos. It's about how fear spreads virally."

One major factor that allowed David Gordon Green to push the envelope with the upcoming sequel was finding out just how far Curtis was willing to go to turn Laurie into a kickass protagonist.

"We learned that Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie is capable of anything! We didn't know what to expect working with her. The fact she could do her own stunts, kick everybody's ass and be a joy to work with - that definitely meant re-evaluating what we wanted to do with the next chapter of the story. We were excited to write without limitations about what Laurie can do."

The original Halloween is a cult classic of the teen slasher thriller genre and Michael Myers is often credited with inspiring the path taken by other well-known movie killers, from Jason Voorhees to Leatherface.

Unfortunately for fans, despite the makers of the film lobbying hard for Halloween Kills to release this year, it was recently revealed that Universal Pictures has decided to push back both Halloween sequels, with the first coming next year in light of social distancing and lockdown complications. So audiences will have to wait one more year to find out how Laurie and the rest of her town put to rest the menace of Michael Myers once and for all.

Directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier, Halloween Kills stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, and Judy Greer. The film is set to hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. This interview was conducted by Empire.