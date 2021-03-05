Cinema fans were hoping 2021 would be the year that many much-delayed movies would finally be able to release in theaters. While it seems another spate of delays are on the horizon, horror fans are hoping the upcoming Halloween Kills will be able to keep to its October release schedule. In an interview with Halloween Kills actress Andi Matichak, who plays Laurie Strode's granddaughter Allyson, Matichak explained why the movie deserves to be seen on the big screen instead of via streaming VOD.

"I've not seen the film in its entirety, [director] David's [Gordon Green] shown me some clips and some sequences of things, but I haven't seen the full film and everything I saw was a temporary score, as well, so I don't know if [composer John] Carpenter's done. Which, to be fair, I kind of don't want to. To see it in a theater, hopefully we can see it in a theater, with just the [big] sound is gonna be epic. I wasn't that bummed [about the delay], if I'm gonna be honest, and the reason is because I would really love if we could see it in a theater and, this past October, there's no way we could. I would have been more okay if this was [the 2018 Halloween] and that needed to go to VOD, fine, it's still a huge bummer, but that type of scale of a movie is at least okay on your home screen. Kills deserves to be in a theater."

2018's Halloween saw the serial killer Michael Myers return to exact revenge on the only victim who got away from him, Laurie Strode. This time, however, Laurie is ready for Michael, and with the help of her family, manages to trap and burn the supernatural killer into the ground.

Of course, Michael being Michael, he somehow managed to survive the trap, and Halloween Kills will see him once again going after Laurie. This time, however, Michael will have to contend with not just Laurie's family, but their entire town. So the scale of the movie is obviously going to go up with the number of new characters involved in the story. In a past interview, the movie's director David Gordon Green had explained that Halloween Kills is going to be the action-packed middle part of a trilogy that will eventually culminate with Halloween Ends.

"When we made the last one we wanted to find a way for someone who's never seen the original to get up to speed with the story. But this one gets right to the action. It's very aggressive. It's more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again."

Directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier, Halloween Kills features a lead cast consisting of Jamie Lee Curtis, Matichak, and Judy Greer. The film arrives in theaters on October 15, 2021.