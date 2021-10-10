The slasher sequel Halloween Kills is just around the corner and it just might be the most anticipated horror film in the last five years if not more. ﻿The path of blood, death, murder, and destruction that Micheal Myers has caused in the last 41 years has become a source of anger and pain for so many people. Some of those people that have survived his wrath are ready for it to end once and for all.

With the film set to release in theaters and on Peacock October 15th, we are getting a few new clips of David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills.﻿ Three full clips actually, just in case you can't wait anymore. If you don't want to ruin the surprise, beware of SPOILERS AHEAD, both in the clips and in our description of them below.

In this first clip, we see a hospitalized Laurie who just finds out that Michael Myers is still alive (again). What makes this clip special is that Laurie reunites with Tommy Doyle. You remember Tommy right? The young kid she protected in John Carpenter's classic at the start of the Halloween franchise. However, now he is all grown and played by Anthony Michael Hall. We also see that Lindsey Wallace is back in the second clip, again played by Kyle Richards. The third and final clip features the return of Will Patton's Officer Hawkins, who we all thought was dead after what took place in Halloween 2018. But he isn't and he is ready for a huge fight. ﻿Check out all the clips below and hold on tight because the town has had enough and Michael might be facing an army.

If you are wondering where and when the movie starts, here is the official synopsis for Halloween Kills: "The Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

"But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight."

The cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak and Robert Longstreet, with original Halloween actor Charles Cyphers returning as Sheriff Leigh Brackett.

With one movie left in the saga we know Michael can't die in this film, or can he? Who will he kill and who will survive for the final showdown? We don't have long to wait for the answers, with the movie releasing on October 15th, but one thing we do know is that Michael is going to hold the crown on kill count for some time. Time to sharpen those claws Freddy, and Jason, you better get a new hockey mask. Because so far Halloween belongs to Michael Myers. The three sneak peek clips for Halloween Kills come to us from Bloody Disgusting.