While she has been a part of many successful movies, it was the Halloween series that put Jamie Lee Curtis on the map. The actress will be returning to the franchise for the final time in the upcoming Halloween Kills, which is a sequel to 2018's Halloween. In an interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, Lee Curtis revealed what makes her new slasher horror movie a story for the current times.

"What we were seeing around the country of the power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is. The movie is about a mob. And so it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we're seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We're seeing it in action and 'Halloween Kills' weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that, proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then of course, so when you see it, it's a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it's really, really, really intense. It's a masterpiece."

2018's Halloween saw the dreaded killer Michael Myers return to Haddonfield to resume his deadly vendetta against Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode. While Myers is as much of an unkillable force of nature as last time as seen in the recent Halloween Kills trailer, this time around Laurie is ready for him. Through a series of traps and deceptions, she is finally able to pin down and seemingly kill Michael Myers.

Of course, this would not be a slasher movie if the end moments did not reveal that Michael Myers had once again improbably survived. Thus, Halloween Kills is set up to feature a final, knock-down, drag-out confrontation between Laurie and Michael from which only one survivor will emerge.

Based on Lee Curtis' latest remarks, it seems Laurie will not have to face her deadly arch-enemy alone this time around but will have the assistance of the entire community of Haddonfield. This bears out with what the director of the movie, David Gordon Green, had revealed earlier this year in July.

"If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield. Mob Rules was our working title for the film. It's about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil."

Halloween Kills was originally set to release in 2020. Unfortunately, the current state of cinema halls the world over forced the makers to postpone the movie by an entire year. Hopefully, the film will remain as fresh and relevant next year when fans are able to witness the final showdown between Laurie and Michael on the big screen.

Directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier, Halloween Kills features Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, and Judy Greer. The film arrives in theaters on October 15, 2021.