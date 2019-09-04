Some fans of the Halloween franchise aren't happy about seeing the part of Tommy Doyle recast for the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills, and have since created a petition to bring back original actor Brian Andrews. As a child in 1978, Andrews starred alongside Kyle Richards as Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace, the two children babysat by Laurie Strode on that fateful Halloween night. Known for delivering lines like, "You can't kill the boogeyman," Andrews is certainly memorable in the role, and the goal of the petition is for Blumhouse to let Andrews play Tommy Doyle again.

"Blumhouse has brought Jamie [Lee] Curtis, Charles Cyphers, and Nick Castle back to reprise the roles they originated in Halloween (78) yet they have the audacity to recast the pivotal role of Tommy Doyle for Halloween Kills. Rather than casting the iconic Brian Andrews to again recite unforgettable lines like 'But you can't kill the Boogeyman,' 'The Boogeyman's outside,' and 'Was that the Boogeyman?', producers, for some inexplicable reason have cast Anthony Michael Hall to play Tommy Doyle in the new films. As Halloween purists, we find this decision to be outrageous, audacious, and wildly offensive and we must take a stand. And so, we demand producers bring Brian Andrews back to the Halloween franchise."

It was previously reported the Tommy Doyle character from the original Halloween would be coming back for Halloween Kills. However, rather than bringing back Andrews, the part was cast with Anthony Michael Hall instead. While Hall is certainly a fine actor, many purists of the original would clearly prefer seeing Andrews back in the part. This sentiment was exacerbated following the news of Kyle Richards reprising the role of Lindsey Wallace for the upcoming sequel, leaving some fans to question why Andrews couldn't be offered the same courtesy from Blumhouse. From the outside, it almost seems like they're having a Halloween reunion party, but Andrews wasn't invited.

This is not the first time Tommy Doyle has been recast, and it's worth pointing out this has happened previously in 1995. In Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Paul Rudd starred as an older version of the character who has since devoted his life to solving the mystery behind the "boogeyman." The child version of the character was also recast with Skyler Gisondo for Rob Zombie's 2007 remake. However, what seems to have fans of Andrews upset with Tommy's recasting this time is that many of his co-stars like Richards, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Nick Castle will be getting the opportunity to reprise their classic roles once again.

Hall's casting as Tommy could also suggest Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green have big plans for the character in Halloween Kills. The most glaring difference between Andrews and Hall is that the latter has much more acting experience, having been appearing in a variety of movies and TV shows consistently since the '80s. Meanwhile, Andrews has only two listed movie credits as an adult actor. The choice to go with Anthony Michael Hall is more than likely not personal and could just be a matter of producers feeling more confident in investing in someone more experienced as their follow-up to the highest-grossing slasher movie of all time.

John Carpenter has also said he's back on board for the upcoming sequels, once again working on the score. Chances are, other former stars of the series will be showing up in special appearances, so if nothing else, maybe Andrews could show up for a cameo. Halloween Kills hits theaters on Oct. 16, 2020, while Halloween Ends arrives on Oct. 15, 2021. You can sign the petition for Brian Andrews to play Tommy Doyle once again at Change.org.