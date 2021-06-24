A new trailer has been released for Halloween Kills. Directed by David Gordon Green, the new movie serves as a direct follow-up to 2018's Halloween with Michael Myers returning to Haddonfield for another bloody killing spree. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and ahead of its premiere this fall, Universal Pictures has just dropped another official trailer. You can take a look at it below.

The trailer reveals some new footage, such as exactly how Michael managed to escape from the burning house at the end of Halloween (2018)}. He also wastes no time at all racking the body count up right away for the sequel, and the trailer showcases some of the brutal new kills we'll be seeing from Michael in the movie. There are even appearances from the Halloween III: Season of the Witch masks, teasing the Easter eggs Halloween fans can look out for.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns in Halloween Kills, with Laurie Strode having survived the events of the 2018 movie. Also back are Judy Greer and Andi Matichak as Laurie's daughter and granddaughter, respectively. James Jude Courtney returns as Michael Myers with original actor Nick Castle sharing the role for a cameo. Will Patton is also back as Deputy Frank Hawkins.

Meanwhile, a slew of returning actors featured in the original Halloween from 1978 will be reprising their roles. This includes Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, and Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett. Tommy Doyle, the young boy played by Brian Andrews in the first Halloween, will be played by Anthony Michael Hall in the new movie.

David Gordon Green directs the sequel after helming the previous installment. The script was written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. John Carpenter, who helmed the original Halloween, provided the music with son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block produced.

Originally, Halloween Kills was set to be released last year, but as we all know, the pandemic changed everything. Rather than going with a streaming release, the decision was made to delay the anticipated slasher sequel by a full year to best preserve the fan experience of catching it on the big screen. Given what we've heard about the movie from John Carpenter, it sounds like it could be Michael Myers at his most vicious, and the feeling of experiencing that brand of terror in theaters is something that cannot be replaced.

"Holy Toledo! It's the ultimate slasher movie. It's Halloween on steroids. It's great," Carpenter told NME in February. "[Is it gory?] Does the sun rise? Yeah, it's gory alright... the producer and owner of the Halloween franchise, Malek Akkad, says it's the second-best one right after the first. So that's from him. I think it's a balls-out slasher movie. We haven't had one of those in a long time."

Halloween Kills is now set to be released on Oct. 15, 2021. Fans can also look forward to next year's release of the next sequel, Halloween Ends, when it premieres on Oct. 14, 2022.