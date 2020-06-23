We could be seeing the Halloween Kills trailer soon. Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions and producer of the upcoming horror sequel, has promised that they are trying to get the much-anticipated footage out into the world. Blum also hoped that the movie will still be able to make its way to theaters before the end of the year, but that may be somewhat up in the air at this point.

Jason Blum was recently promoting the release of You Should Have Left, which debuted digitally over the weekend. During an interview, he was asked for an update on Halloween Kills, which serves as a sequel to 2018's Halloween. While Blum was somewhat non-committal in terms of specifics, there was optimism in place. Here is what he had to say about it.

"Well, we're trying to get that trailer out and trying to get that movie out before the end of the year. That's our hope, dream, and plan. We'll see."

At present, Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters in October. However, theaters have been shut down since mid-March and studios have halted production on most movies for the last few months as well. That has led Universal Pictures, who will distribute the movie, as well as other studios, to shuffle their release calendars. Depending on how things shake out in the coming weeks once theaters begin to reopen, the studio made decide to push the movie back. Much remains uncertain. Though, Jason Blum did promise that those who enjoyed Michael Myers' recent return will be happy with the follow-up as well.

"If you liked the previous one, you'll like this one, I'll say that. [Laughs]"

Specific plot details for the sequel have largely been kept under wraps. David Gordon Green is returning to direct, with John Carpenter executive producing and providing the score. Jamie Lee Curtis will once again reprise her role as Laurie Strode. Co-writer Scott Teems told us in an interview earlier in the year that the movie is "bigger, badder" and "meaner" than its predecessor. Green also recently revealed that the sequel will take us back to the Myers house. Other cast members include Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall and Kyle Richards.

2018's Halloween represented the franchise's return after nearly a decade away and proved to be a huge success. Against largely favorable reviews, the movie earned an impressive $255 million at the global box office. Blumhouse then courted the same team to return for two additional sequels. Halloween Kills is set to arrive in theaters on October 16. Halloween Ends is expected to shoot sometime next year and is currently set to arrive on October 15, 2021. Though that may well be delayed given the production delay. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.