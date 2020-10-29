We have a brand new trailer for Halloween Kills. The trailer was released as part of the first ever BlumFest, put on by Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind the slasher sequel. Even though Blumhouse and Universal Pictures were forced to delay the movie by a full year, what with all of the uncertainty going on in the business currently, they decided to give fans a taste of what's to come when Michael Myers and Laurie Strode meet once again in Haddonfield.

A very brief teaser had previously made its way online back when the delay was first announced. The teaser didn't offer too much but it did confirm that the sequel picks up right where 2018's Halloween left off. Michael Myers had seemingly been burned to death in Laurie's home. But the firefighters who were sent to the scene didn't realize that by doing their job they were about to unleash the wrath of the masked killer once again. This trailer offers us a more thorough look at the carnage. Director David Gordon Green had previously teased that the movie contains the bloodiest scene of his career.

Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green. McBride and Green wrote the previous installment, with Green in the director's chair. Teems told us in an interview that the sequel is the bigger, badder and meaner version of its predecessor. John Carpenter, who directed the original 1978 slasher classic, is returning as an executive producer and will once again provide the score for the movie's soundtrack. Jason Blum and Bill Block are on board as producers, with McBride, David Green and Ryan Freimann serving as executive producers. Jamie Lee Curtis, in addition to returning as Laurie Strode, also serves as an executive producer.

The cast also includes Judy Greer and Andi Matichak, who return as Karen and Allyson, respectively. Nancy Stephens returns as Nurse Marion Chambers, with Charles Cyphers reprising his role as Leigh Brackett. Anthony Michael Hall will play Tommy Doyle and Kyle Richards will return as Lindsey Wallace, with Jibrail Nantambu returning as Julian. Robert Longstreet plays Lonnie Elam, with Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney rounding out the ensemble to bring Michael Myers to life once again.

Halloween proved to be a tremendous success upon release in 2018. Taking in $255 million at the box office against a $10 million budget, it became the highest-grossing slasher movie in history. The studio has plans for Halloween Ends as well, which will conclude this iteration of the franchise definitively, so says David Gordon Green. The original plan was to shoot it right after production finished on the first sequel but the mess that has been 2020 got in the way of that. It is currently scheduled to arrive in October 2022, with production likely to take place sometime next year. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 15, 2021, from Universal Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.