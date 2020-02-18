We're likely months away from the trailer for Halloween Kills, but we're slowly starting to learn little bits and pieces about the highly-anticipated horror sequel. Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions and one of the key creative producers behind the project, has now said that it's going to be a big movie. But what exactly does that mean, specifically when talking about the Halloween franchise?

Jason Blum is in the midst of promoting Fantasy Island, the latest from Blumhouse. During a recent interview, the mega-producer was asked about Halloween Kills, the follow-up to 2018's Halloween. Blum couldn't reveal much, but he was willing to give us a sense of the scope, which is, as he tells it, quite large. Here's what Blum had to say about it.

"'Halloween Kills' is a very big movie. I can tell you that. The canvas of 'Halloween Kills' is very large."

Halloween re-established the franchise and helped ground things a bit. The series has gotten quite messy with its continuity and overall lore with the sequels. With that, director David Gordon Green decided to make the 2018 reboot a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic. The movie itself, in a way that worked for audiences and critics, stuck to a relatively familiar formula; Michael Myers is on the loose terrorizing the people of Haddonfield. The scope of that movie isn't what one might call "very large," which is what makes these comments so interesting. Jason Blum may be revealing more here than it seems on the surface.

With perhaps the exception of Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the only movie in the series that doesn't feature Michael Myers, most of the franchise has been relatively small in scale. Sure, the Shamrock Cult and some ideas put in place in later sequels were big, but the movies were still small-ish. Halloween Kills being described as big could mean we'll be seeing something new. An expanded scope. A bigger canvas, as Blum puts it.

One thing we know for sure is that some key characters from the history of the franchise will appear. Anthony Michael Hall is portraying Tommy Doyle, Kyle Richards is returning Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens is playing Nurse Chambers and Charles Cyphers is reprising his role as Sheriff Brackett. Uniting all of these characters, along with the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, could speak to that idea of "big."

Halloween was a massive hit, grossing $255 million worldwide. That means David Gordon Green, who returns to direct, could have been given a bigger budget to play with. Halloween Kills recently wrapped filming and production will begin this year on Hallowen Ends, which will round out this new trilogy in the Michael Myers saga. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 16, 2020, with Halloween Ends set to arrive next year on October 15, 2021. This news comes to us via Too Fab.