It might be a little bit before we get to see a full trailer for Halloween Kills, the upcoming sequel to 2018's Halloween, but we've got some idea of what to expect, thanks to actor James Jude Courtney. Nick Castle is the man who originally brought Michael Myers to life and, while he's been present in these new movies, it's been Courtney who has been doing the heavy lifting. Now, Courtney has opened up a bit about the movie, saying that they won't just be repeating what's come before.

At this point, not much can be said as details regarding the sequel are being kept tightly under wraps. We know it will pick up after the events of the previous movie, meaning that, presumably, Michael Myers survived his seemingly fiery demise. James Jude Courtney, in a recent interview, had this to say about how Halloween Kills will move things forward.

"We have to make the natural progression from 1978 to 2018 to Halloween Kills, the ante has been upped. The ticking bomb has to be more intense. Otherwise we're just doing what we've done before. We pumped up the volume on this one. We've progressed late into the night, and now that everybody realizes what the stakes are... it's reaching a head. It's [the 2018 film] on speed."

Following the success of Halloween, Blumhouse Productions and Universal were quick to lock down the cast, as well as director David Gordon Green for more. In this case, not just one, but two additional sequels that will definitively conclude this version of the franchise. Halloween Kills wrapped filming in November 2019, with Halloween Ends expected to begin filming sometime this year.

Jamie Lee Curtis will once again be portraying Laurie Strode in the sequel. Some other characters from the franchise's long history will also be involved, including Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Tommy Doyle, played this time by Anthony Michael Hall, and Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam. It's also expected that Judy Greer will return as Karen, Laurie's daughter, with Andi Matichack coming back as Allyson, Laurie's granddaughter. Original director John Carpenter will once again serve as an executive producer, in addition to providing the score for the movie's soundtrack.

Halloween managed to successfully revive the iconic horror series after nearly a decade away. Critics responded rather kindly to it and the movie grossed an impressive $255 million worldwide, working from a comparatively tiny $10 million production budget. Instead of anchoring itself to the complex mythology created by later sequels, the movie served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 classic, which proved to be a wise decision. Halloween Kills is set to arrive in theaters on October 16, 2020, with Halloween Ends scheduled to arrive a year later on on October 15, 2021. You can check out the full interview with James Jude Courtney from the Pop Culture With Pat YouTube channel.