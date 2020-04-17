Halloween Kills remains one of the most highly-anticipated sequels scheduled to arrive in 2020. Whether or not it still comes out this year is another question entirely. Either way, we've got another bloody cinematic adventure with Michael Myers coming down the pipeline. We managed to get a little update from co-writer Scott Teems, who promises big things in the upcoming entry in the long-running horror franchise.

I recently had the chance to speak with Scott Teems about his latest directorial effort The Quarry, which is available on digital now. During our conversation, fully understanding that spoilers were out of the question, I asked him about Halloween Kills and what we can expect from it. Here's what Teems had to say.

"It's kind of like The Quarry, except nothing at all like it. I really can't say anything about it, but I am really excited about it. I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I'm a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It's like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one."

This is not the first time such claims have been made about the sequel. James Jude Courtney, who is returning to play Michael Myers, described it as the first movie on "speed," while Blumhouse Productions head previously said it is a big movie with a large canvas. So there is a common theme developing in these statements. Beyond that, the other takeaway here is that a rough cut of the movie exists, which is good news as it means there is a good chance it can still be finished on time, even taking the current production shutdown Hollywood is facing into account.

Director David Gordon Green is returning to direct the sequel after helming 2018's Halloween with great success. The movie earned an impressive $255 million worldwide, which prompted Blumhouse and Universal Pictures to cut a deal for two more sequels. Halloween Ends is slated for release in October 2021. Again, that could change, given the present situation, but it has been promised that these next two installments will provide a definitive conclusion to this version of the franchise. Danny McBride and Green co-wrote the screenplay for Halloween Kills with Scott Teems.

Jamie Lee Curtis is returning once again as Laurie Strode, with John Carpenter, who created the franchise, back on board as an executive producer. Carpenter will also be providing the score for the movie's soundtrack, just as he did for the previous entry. At present, Halloween Kills is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 16. That date should hopefully stick as theaters around the U.S. are tentatively aiming to reopen in late July. In the meantime, Scott Teems' latest The Quarry is available On Demand now from Lionsgate.