Production on Halloween Kills has officially wrapped. The movie was announced in June and Blumhouse wasted no time getting everything off of the ground. Now, after 36 days of production, it's time to go into the post-production phase and possible reshoots at some point down the line. While it was believed that the upcoming sequel was going to shoot back-to-back with Halloween Ends, that is not the case. Danny McBride revealed that the original plan was to do two movies back-to-back, but that was before Halloween hit theaters last year.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared the first footage from Halloween Kills earlier this week and it gave horror fans a lot to look forward to. Anthony Michael Hall was spotted as the adult version of Tommy Doyle and Curtis was shown as the iconic Laurie Strode. Michael Myers was briefly shown and the rest of the footage was a mostly behind-the-scenes look at the production. Now that principal photography is finished, it's only a matter of time before we get a real teaser trailer for the upcoming horror sequel.

David Gordon Green is back in the director's chair for Halloween Kills and will be back for Halloween Ends. It's unclear at this time when the final installment in the trilogy will begin production, but it will more than likely be this time next year. Green and Danny McBride decided to erase all of the franchise, except for John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween. The decision to do so was seen as controversial at the time, but it has proven to have worked out pretty good for the franchise. Plus, Green has added a ton of easter eggs referring back to the erased sequels.

Danny McBride and David Gordon Green originally had the idea of making two Halloween movies right off the bat, so it's unclear if some of those ideas will make it into Halloween Kills. Like the first installment, the sequel was written by Green, McBride, and Scott Teems. Before the sequels were announced, it was unclear if Blumhouse was going to keep the creative team together. However, they decided to keep the team together. Jamie Lee Curtis really enjoyed working with the guys and wanted to get everybody back together again for the sequels.

Halloween Kills is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 16th, 2020 with Halloween Ends scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021. There's currently plenty of time for David Gordon Green to take care of the post production process and possible reshoots, if need be. 36 days is pretty fast to shoot an entire movie, but it looks like it went with Blumhouse's traditional way of keeping things under budget to maximize profits. It has been reported that the first installment made a net profit of $128.5 million, which is pretty substantial. You can check out a behind-the-scenes shot form the upcoming movie below, thanks to Ryan Turek's Twitter account.

That’s a wrap on #HalloweenKills! It’s been an amazing journey and I can’t wait for you to see what happens next in Haddonfield when this comes out in October 2020. Now, it’s time for me to get back home... pic.twitter.com/vpguqDL0w0 — Terror Train Turek (@_RyanTurek) November 3, 2019