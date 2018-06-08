There's going to be a certain level of authenticity brought to the new Halloween movie this year. Not only because it looks very much like a true-to-form entry in the franchise, based on the newly released teaser trailer, but because the new actor portraying Michael Myers actually learned how to kill from a Mafia hitman. As bizarre as that may sound, it's true.

James Jude Courtney will be portraying Michael Myers in much of the new Halloween. Nick Castle, the original actor who portrayed the masked killer and was credited as The Shape in 1978, is also returning, but in a somewhat limited capacity. Courtney will handle the bulk of the killing duties and in a newly released interview that was conducted during a set visit, he reveals how he became strangely good at it. Here's what he had to say.

"I learned how to kill from a Mafia hitman who lived with me when he got out of prison. I was writing his life story, so he went to see the movie I did... it was called The Hit List. It wasn't a big movie or anything and when we walked out he was like 'Jimmy, it was a really nice movie but that's not how you kill people.' And I've been complimented many times here on set on how efficiently I kill and all I did was take what he taught me."

That is some next level kinds of crazy right there. As we see in the trailer for Halloween, there is plenty of killing to be done and, as James Jude Courtney tells it, it's going to be chillingly close to the real thing. This new take on the franchise comes from director David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the script with Danny McBride. The movie serves as a direct sequel to the original and will be throwing out all of the sequels. Courtney also talked a bit about how his Mafia buddy and Michael Myers are alike.

"My Mafia friend, he could walk into a place and tell you everything about people, what they did for a living, because his life depended on him reaching out that way. I think Michael Myers is the epitome of someone who can reach out and feel everything around him. And then hiding behind that mask makes it all the more private and personal. He's a bad motherf*****, man. He's a bad dude."

John Carpenter serves as an executive producer on the new Halloween and will also provide the score. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode and this time she's looking to kill Michael before he can kill her. Even though she's been prepping for four decades, it looks like this new version of the famed slasher may have a bit of an edge. Halloween arrives in theaters on October 19. Bloody-Disgusting unwrapped the goods while they were on set in February. Check out their entire Halloween set visit piece here.