Unearthed by the docu-series Collection Complete (which takes an in-depth look into the lives of artists and the collections that fuel their work, as presented by Gemr, an app and platform for collectors worldwide), several of the the screen-used masks from the Halloween film franchise currently reside within the rarely-seen collection of Horror's Hallowed Grounds host Sean Clark, and are showcased in the series' latest episode.

A deep dive into his life-long fascination with horror, the latest episode (co-directed by Sean Decker, who created Collection Complete along with series producer Carlee Baker) focuses on not only how Sean Clark acquired the iconic masks (which include those from Halloween III: Season of the Witch through Halloween: Resurrection), but also the creation of Clark's own original show, the popular film location docu-series Horror's Hallowed Grounds.

The first of many (future episodes are set to showcase other items in Sean Clark's jaw-dropping assemblage, from the only surviving Wayne Doba-worn monster masks from 1981's The Funhouse to the Resonator prop from the 1986 film From Beyond), past episodes of Collection Complete have ventured into the personal collections of filmmakers Mike Mendez of Tales of Halloween fame and The Hills Run Red producer Robert Meyer Burnett.

