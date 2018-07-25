Halloween is coming to 4K Ultra HD just in time for the holiday its named after. The original John Carpenter horror classic defined the slasher genre upon its release in 1978 and has hardly aged a day, in terms of its effectiveness, in the 40 years since it first made its way to theaters. But times have changed and movie lovers are used to watching stuff in high definition these days, with 4K Ultra HD being the latest innovation for cinephiles.

No official announcement has been made by the studio in regards to the release, but retailer Barnes and Noble has confirmed that the Halloween 4K release is coming our way this October. They initially listed the release on their website, but with so little information available, it was difficult to know if this was the real deal or not. Then, when asked on Twitter if the release listed on their site is indeed the original John Carpenter Halloween, the retailer confirmed this to be the case.

That's downright terrific news for horror fans who want to see Michael Myers cutting up teenagers in the highest definition currently available on the consumer market. 4K Ultra HD refers to the pixel resolution and this particular format is 3840 x 2160. Basically, the more pixels you have, the better the picture will be. 4K also features improved audio. While not everyone yet owns a 4K capable TV, those are becoming far more affordable and you don't need to buy a new media device to play the discs, as they work on any Blu-ray player.

One nice element of such 4K releases is that they typically come with some new artwork and a host of new special features. Unfortunately, at the present time, there is little to no information available, in terms of what this release of Halloween is going to come with. What we know for sure is that it will hit shelves on October 2 and that the release will come with two discs. Beyond that, it's still up in the air. We should expect more specific information to arrive shortly. Also of note; Barnes and Noble currently has it listed for $19.65, which is pretty reasonable.

This comes at the perfect time as the new Halloween movie, which comes from director David Gordon Green and is produced by Blumhouse, makes its way to theaters on October 19. Fans can first get their hands on this new 4K Ultra HD copy of the original and watch that in all of its high definition glory before heading out to theaters in order to see what Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are getting up to all these years later. Since this new movie is a direct sequel to the original, it works out even better. You can pre-order Halloween in 4K over at Barnes and Noble right now.