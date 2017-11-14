While the fall holiday has already come and gone, it's never too early (or late) to celebrate John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic Halloween. Two filmmakers known collectively as "Jack and Justin," a.k.a. Justin Nijm and Jack Bishop, have taken footage from the original Halloween movie, and re-edited it to make it look like a movie from director David Fincher. This news comes just as a new Halloween movie is being put together, which brings back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. Here's what the filmmakers had to say on their Vimeo page about this fan edit.

"What John Carpenter's Halloween (1978) might look like if directed by David Fincher. Contains footage from Halloween (1978) directed by John Carpenter, re-edited, stabilized and color corrected to emulate the look and feel of a David Fincher film. Title sequence consists of various stock footage intercut with effects elements, photographs of Michael Myers and animated text."

Jack and Justin also reveal that, for the music, they used Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' Halloween theme, which the Oscar-winning composers released last month, just a few weeks before Halloween. While Trent Reznor is best known to music fans as the front man for Nine Inch Nails, he made his film scoring debut alongside Atticus Ross in David Fincher's 2010 film The Social Network, which won the composing duo their first Oscar. They also went on to score David Fincher's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo remake and Gone Girl, along with last year's Patriot's Day. The score certainly adds an authentic flavor to the trailer, since David Fincher would likely use the duo as their composers, if he was to make such a movie.

The filmmakers even went so far as to use the same kinds of fonts director David Fincher has used in the past. The filmmakers used the Heroic Condensed Bold font used in David Fincher's Netflix series Mindhunters and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo credit sequence, and Futura Medium, which was used for The Social Network pre-credit scene. To cut this video together, the filmmakers used Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017, Adobe After Effects CC 2017 & Adobe Audition CC 2017. Unlike most filmmakers who put together fan edits like this, Jack and Justin are actually accomplished filmmakers.

Jack and Justin are perhaps best known for their off-the-wall comedy shorts, with perhaps their most famous being Dennis Quaid's On-Set Freak-Out, which won the 2016 Webby award for Best Comedy Short and was featured on Jimmmy Kimmel Live. They also directed two episodes of The Crossroads of History and Sleep Tight, along with the entire first season of the IFC comedy series Stan Against Evil. The directing duo have yet to make their feature film debut at this time, but we'll have to wait and see what's in store next for this comedy duo. This unique Halloween trailer also comes just hours after we reported that the Halloween reboot changes the original ending, which could be quite controversial to fans of the original. While we wait for more on that project, take a look at this video below, courtesy of Bad Taste Vimeo, to see what the original Halloween would have looked like, if it was directed by David Fincher.