Production is underway on the Halloween reboot in South Carolina, and some set photos have begun to surface online. Now we have our first look at Michael Myers from a leaked image. In honor of John Carpenter's birthday a few weeks back, co-writer Danny McBride shared a picture of Nick Castle's chair from the set. Castle is back to reprise his role as The Shape, aka Michael Myers, but we haven't seen a picture of the actor since he joined the production until right now.

In the new image from the set of David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot, Nick Castle is clearly visible standing next to the tree on the right-hand side with his Michael Myers mask on. This is the first time in 40 years that Castle has put on the iconic mask for the big screen, a role that earned him $25 a day back in 1978. Hopefully he re-negotiated for a better pay rate this time around. Though the shot is a bit blurry, it's pretty awesome to see Michael Myers back on the set for the Halloween franchise and Blumhouse.

Danny McBride has said that the new movie takes place after the events of the first Halloween, but in an "alternate reality." He also recently said that it's "as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way." Horror fans have been skeptical of McBride's involvement in the project but appear to be coming around as of late. David Gordon Green and McBride are intent on making something for the fans of the original, iconic Halloween movie, which started with bringing John Carpenter on as an executive producer.

As previously noted, John Carpenter is back to executive produce the Halloween reboot as well as scoring duties again. When it was announced that Carpenter would be involved in the project, the director/musician said that he was coming back "to help to try to make the 10th sequel the scariest of them all." Carpenter revealed that he was excited by what was pitched to him by Jason Blum, David Gordon Green, and Danny McBride, claiming that the trio "get it." This was and is exciting news for horror fans, especially since Blumhouse has been on a role lately.

First, we saw The Shape's chair on the set of Halloween and now we have our first image of Michael Myers on the set. Though production was pushed back for about a month, the movie is still on target for its October 19th, 2018 release date, which is right around the corner. Expect a lot more pictures from the set to start popping up online now that Nick Castle has been officially spotted on the set in South Carolina. You can check out the first image of Michael Myers from the new Halloween reboot below, courtesy of Halloween H_4O Instagram account.