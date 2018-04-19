In 6 months, Michael Myers returns in Halloween, coming to theaters October 19. While we don't have the trailer yet, we do have a first look at the Shape as he looms large in the official one-sheet for this Blumhouse reboot. And he looks as menacing as ever.

Universal Pictures will release Trancas International Films, Blumhouse Productions and Miramax's Halloween on Friday, October 19, 2018. Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Master of horror John Carpenter will executive produce and serve as creative consultant on this film, joining forces with cinema's current leading producer of horror, Jason Blum (Get Out, Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity). Inspired by Carpenter's classic, filmmakers David Gordon Green and Danny McBride crafted a story that carves a new path from the events in the landmark 1978 film, and Green also directs.

Halloween will also be produced by Malek Akkad, whose Trancas International Films has produced the Halloween series since its inception, and Bill Block (Elysium, District 9). In addition to Carpenter and Curtis, Green and McBride will executive produce under their Rough House Pictures banner. Halloween will be distributed worldwide by Universal Pictures.

Joining Jamie Lee Curtis in this very anticipated thriller is an ensemble cast that also includes Judy Greer, Will Patton, Nick Castle, Andi Matichak and Omar J. Dorsey. David Gordon Green is working from a script by himself & Danny McBride, along with Jeff Fradley. The movie is based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, Bill Block are producing alongside Executive Producers: John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride.

This Halloween is said to be a direct sequel to the very first movie. While it will not tie into any of the previous sequels, giving the franchise a fresh start, it will acknowledge them. Says writer Danny McBride about how Michael Myers' resurrection was executed for the big screen once again.

"This picks up after the first one. The Halloween franchise has kind of become a little bit of like choose your own adventure, you know like there's so many different versions, and the timeline is so mixed up, we just thought it would be easier to go back to the source and continue from there. It was nicer than knowing you're working on Halloween 11, it just seemed cooler, 'we're making Halloween 2'. We do [reference the other movies]. For fans, we pay homage and respect to every Halloween that has been out there."

With the first poster now in our grasp, it will only be a short while before the trailer drops. And that could be as early as tomorrow. No one knows behind which bush The Shape lurks. While we wait for Michael to further terrorize our dreams, take a look at the iconic masked slasher as he gets ready to torment Laurie Strode and her family yet again, thanks to Universal Pictures.