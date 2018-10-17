Last weekend, Venom proved that people simply disagree with critics on this one as the Marvel Comics adaptation won its second weekend in a row at the box office with $35 million. But this weekend will see a new champion as Michael Myers makes his long-awaited and highly-anticipated return to the big screen with Halloween. The only question is, just how much money will the horror sequel managed to make in its opening frame?

Box Office tracking numbers indicate that the new Halloween sequel, which serves as a direct sequel to the John Carpenter original, will earn $100 million or more worldwide in its debut. Domestically, most estimates have it pegged around $65 million, but there are some who feel that number is on the low end. Given the buzz, the fact that the Halloween season is upon us and the long time its been since we last saw the iconic slasher on the big screen, who is joined once again by Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, expect to see the movie surpass most estimates on its way to more than $70 million, possibly even closer to $80 million this weekend.

Bear in mind; box office tracking has, in some cases, proved to be wildly incorrect in recent years when it comes to big movies. IT dramatically overperformed last year and The Nun similarly beat the spread just last month. Halloween also benefits from the fact that no other studio is releasing another movie wide this weekend. Though, The Hate U Give, which has earned a ton of buzz thus far, will expand and could make the top five with anywhere between $7 to $9 million.

Coming in at number two and three this weekend will be Venom and A Star Is Born. Buzz has been better on the critic side of things for the latter option, but the former hasn't been hurting any as a result of negative reaction from the film community. Not by a long shot. It should be a tight race, but Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper may get the edge and sneak in just above Venom for the number two spot this weekend. Either way, it's going to be close.

Rounding out the top five will be two other movies entering their second frame, as both First Man, which comes from La La Land director Damien Chazelle, and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, which will benefit from the family crowd, should also be in a tight race for the four and five spot. The edge will likely go to Goosebumps here, as the power of giving families an option on a weekend such as this should not be underestimated. Both movies will pull in somewhere between $7 and $9 million this weekend. Be sure to check out our full list of box office predictions for the weekend and check back with us on Sunday for a full list of estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.