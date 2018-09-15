Fall is in the air, and you can practically taste the fun sized candy on your tongue. Halloween is just around the corner. Both the holiday and the new horror sequel from director David Gordon Green and his co-writer Danny McBride, delivered with an assist from iconic director John Carpenter and original star Jamie Lee Curtis. Today, we have some spooky new photos of the cast.

Here, we get to see the entire cast in action as they scream, kick, and get guns to face down the infamous slasher killer Michael Myers. This latest Halloween movie wipes away all of the previous sequels, serving as a direct continuation of the original 1978 classic. Laurie Strode has been waiting over 40 years for Michael's inevitable return, and this time the pistol-packing mama is ready to get revenge.

Laurie and Michael will come to their final confrontation in this edge-of-your-seat thriller. The movie recently premiered at TIFF to a standing ovation, which Jamie Lee Curtis answered back by screaming, 'Happy Halloween, Mother F*ckers!' to the crowd. In this new iteration of the longstanding horror franchise, we get a Laurie who has been haunted by the memory if Michael Myers for years, since she narrowly escaped getting slaughtered by his jumbo sized kitchen knife.

A British documentary crew have arrived to visit Michael in prison. They are making a retrospective about the maniac's night of terror. Their documentary takes an interesting turn when Myers escapes police custody, steals back his iconic William Shatner mask, pulls it back over his face, and heads to Haddonfield for some more brutal murder business. He wants to end Laurie once and for all. And in doing so he racks up an impressive body count.

Also starring in the movie are Judy Greer, who plays Laurie's daughter Karen, and Andi Matichak, who plays Laurie's granddaughter, Allyson. Nick Castle reprises his role as the ominous Shape for one select cameo in the movie. James Jude Courtney will do most of the heavy lifting as Michael Myers.

In the photos below, we see Rhian Rees as Dana, screaming her head off. She is one of the documentary crew members, who gets to experience the wrath of Michael Myers first hand. We also get to see Will Patton as Officer Hawkins, as he investigates an abandoned bus that once contained the now missing Michael Myers.

These newest images also feature director David Gordon Green as he visits the tombstone of Myers' sister Judy. We also get to see Green hanging out on set with his co-writer Danny McBride, who is taking a short break from the work of comedy to put some real fear into all our hearts with the new Halloween. These images come from Universal Picture. So far, most critics are really digging this new take on the Michael Myers mythos. We'll have to wait until October 19 to see it for ourselves, but it should be one of this fall's biggest blockbuster hits.