With David Gordon Green's Halloween hitting theaters in just a matter of days, fans couldn't possibly be more excited. People have been glossing over every sneak peek photo and video clip to come out, watching the various trailers multiple times. Just to keep the momentum going, Blumhouse has released another all new preview clip of a scene from the film, and it's now available to watch online. You can take a peek at it at the bottom of this post.

If you've seen the trailer, you certainly remember the moment where Michael Myers sprinkles bloody teeth into a bathroom stall with a horrified would-be victim inside. Portrayed by Rhian Rees, this young woman is Dana Haines, one half of a pair of true crime podcasters visiting Haddonfield to investigate the 40-year-old case of Michael's killing spree. This is potentially a fatal mistake on her part, because as we see in the clip, she gets way more than she bargained for. With Dana hiding inside a stall, Michael searches each one until he finds her hiding place. When she tries to escape by going underneath, she's grabbed by the Shape, and we can only assume what happens next.

Dana's partner, Aaron Korey, is played by Jefferson Hall. Are those his teeth Michael was carrying around before littering them on the ground in the bathroom? It may or may not be, but as for the fate of these two, it's certainly not looking very good. It would make sense for the podcasters to be among the first of Michael's victims once he goes on his new killing spree, as it was essentially them who woke up the beast by dangling the psychotic murderer's old mask in front of him. A previously-released video shows the two of them convincing Laurie Strode to meet with Michael for a talk, but as everyone will learn soon enough, Laurie's biggest fears are completely justified.

Leading the cast is returning franchise superstar Jamie Lee Curtis, once again taking on the role of Laurie Strode. Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Virginia Gardner also star. The role of Michael Myers will be portrayed by James Jude Courtney, with original actor Nick Castle stepping in for a cameo. David Gordon Green directs using a screenplay co-written with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley. In addition to serving as an executive producer, original director and composer John Carpenter also returns to work on the score with son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

The new Halloween premieres in theaters everywhere on Oct. 19, 2018. With early estimates predicting upwards of $50 million in profits for its opening weekend, the film is expected to be a big success. We're likely seeing the start of an all new set of films in the franchise, and there are already reports online of an upcoming sequel in the works. This clip was originally released exclusively at Entertainment Weekly.