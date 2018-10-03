Perhaps the most exciting aspect about the new Halloween film hitting theaters this month is the return of Jamie Lee Curtis to the franchise. This is something nobody was ever expecting to see again, and it's needless to say fans are stoked to see Curtis face off with Michael Myers once again. Previously, her character Laurie Strode had been killed off in the maligned sequel Halloween: Resurrection. By tossing out every sequel in the series past the original film, however, Jamie Lee Curtis now has the chance to give the character a proper send-off, as we can see in three newly-released clips from the film.

In the first clip, Laurie Strode is seen near a school speaking with her granddaughter Allyson, played by Andi Matichak. It's clear that what happened on Halloween night forty years ago has resulted in a lifelong obsession with Michael Myers, which has strained Laurie's relationship with her family. Allyson wants her grandmother to let it go and finally move on, while Laurie maintains that she raised her daughter the way she did to keep her prepared. The two obviously care about each other, but this decades-old trauma continues to cause a serious rift in the Strode family. As we know, Laurie's worst fears will come to be soon enough.

Another clip features a documentary film crew having a meeting with Laurie Strode. It's explained to Laurie how their goal is to find out why Michael Myers chose Laurie to target that night. They mention meeting with Michael earlier and showing him the mask, which apparently elicited no reaction. Laurie show no empathy for Michael, caring only about the people he murdered in cold blood. Still, the filmmakers try to convince Laurie to actually meet with Michael herself. The clip cuts out before we can see Strode's response, but the look on her face suggests she seriously can't believe they just asked her that question.

Finally, a third clip takes place after Michael inevitably escapes from captivity, returning to the streets of Haddonfield. Along with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), the Shape closes in on Laurie in a house. Laurie sends Karen to hide in the basement, while she leans against the door awaiting Michael's next move. That happens moments later, when the boogeyman punches through the windows of the door, grabbing Laurie by the hair. For the past forty years, Laurie Strode has been preparing for this encounter, but will she survive?

David Gordon Green's Halloween will premiere in theaters on Oct. 19, 2018. In addition to Curtis, Matichak, and Greer, the cast of Halloween will include Will Patton, Virginia Gardner, Rhian Rees, Jefferson Hall, and James Jude Courtney as the Shape/Michael Myers. John Carpenter, who directed the original 1978 film, has also returned to work on the score. You can watch all three clips below.