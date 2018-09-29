Michael Myers will be coming back home to theaters soon enough, and this time, he might be scarier than ever before. Just in time for the fall season, the all new Halloween movie from director David Gordon Green will be premiering on the big screen. Along with Jeff Fradley, Green co-wrote the screenplay with frequent collaborator Danny McBride. Pursuing Halloween was an interesting route for the duo to take, as their prior projects had all been with comedy films.

However, Danny McBride recently made it clear he's always been a big fan of horror movies. The Halloween writer has fond memories of walking through the aisles of the video store in the '80s, feeling that the horror section was always the best section. McBride has also ventured further into the horror genre by appearing as a main character in last year's Alien: Covenant. If the early reviews of Halloween are any indication, tapping McBride to help write the film was a good call on the part of Green.

Still, despite being a lifelong fan of horror movies and writing for the character, McBride was rather freaked out the first time he saw the new Michael Myers. Stuntman James Jude Courtney is taking on the role of the Shape in the film, and his presence in the mask was so frightening on the set that McBride wouldn't even go near him. Presumably, McBride met Courtney sans mask soon after, but clearly the Halloween co-writer wanted nothing to do with Myers.

"That day, they were testing the mask [with] James for the very first time," says McBride. "They weren't even shooting with him. They had brought the mask onto set and were doing lighting tests inside the house. We creeped in early to see that... and there he was at the end of the hallway, just sort of lit from a little bit of light coming in from a bedroom shining on the Shape standing at the end of this hallway, just looking at us. We were all like, 'That's incredible! I don't want to go back there. I know what happens when you go back there!'"

Jamie Lee Curtis will be starring opposite Courtney in the film, reprising her series role as Laurie Strode. The cast will also include Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Virginia Gardner, with original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle appearing in a cameo. The film will ignore every sequel in the series past the original 1978 film from John Carpenter, giving Laurie the chance to battle her nemesis one last time.

David Gordon Green's Halloween opens in theaters everywhere on Oct. 19, 2018. The film is on track to make up to $50 million (or more) at the box office during its opening weekend, which would be the highest in the film series. Chances are, this will be the start of a new series of Halloween films. McBride's words were originally printed at Entertainment Weekly.