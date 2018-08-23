Danny McBride is hopeful that he and his fellow writers didn't ruin too many childhoods with the upcoming Halloween. McBride is primarily known for his exploits in comedy, but the actor has been breaking into genre stuff as of late. With Halloween, he's taken on an important role behind the scenes as co-writer of the script, alongside his frequent collaborate David Gordon Green. They've made some bold decisions with the movie, which he hopes won't result in a lot of pissed off, nostalgic horror fans.

During a recent interview, Danny McBride talked a bit about what they hope to accomplish with Halloween 2018 and the fact that Hollywood is very franchise-happy right now. With so many sequels, reboots and things of that nature happening currently, McBride is very aware that tends to create a divide amongst moviegoers. Here's what he had to say about it.

"In this day and age, Hollywood is tapping into so many beloved franchises that it seems like any time anything comes out there's the contingency of people that are stoked, and the contingency of people that are fucking pissed off and saying you ruined their childhood somehow. I hope this thing tips more into the world of people liking it. I hope we don't ruin too many childhoods."

Indeed, this movie does run the risk of alienating those who have enjoyed the larger franchise. This new movie will serve as a direct sequel to the original 1978 classic, which was directed by John Carpenter. This time around, Carpenter serves as an executive producer and will also provide the score for the movie. Instead, it's David Gordon Green at the helm, who is probably best known for his work on Pineapple Express and doesn't seem like the first guy that may have come to mind to tackle such a thing. However, Danny McBride has faith that he's managed to pull it off.

"I think it will be interesting for people to see what David Green has pulled off as a director, going from things like 'Stronger' and 'Pineapple Express' and being able to segue into something that's just straight, gritty horror. I'm always impressed with the different genre hats that David finds himself putting on, and I think people will be pleased with what he's done here."

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, alongside Nick Castle, who was the actor to bring Michael Myers to life for the first time, originally credited as "The Shape." Currently, there are no plans for a sequel, which seems to imply the studio wanted to make the best single movie they could make. That's probably the best case scenario for a project such as this. Blumhouse and Universal are set to release Halloween in theaters on October 19, but first, the highly-anticipated horror reboot will debut at next month's Toronto International Film Festival. This news comes to us courtesy of IndieWire.