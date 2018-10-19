At long last, the new Halloween is finally here. While there have been many sequels in the franchise over the years, we haven't seen Michael Myers on the big screen in nearly a decade and, in many ways, we've been waiting 40 years for this movie. It ignores every previous sequel and serves as a direct follow-up to John Carpenter's original classic. But does this movie's ending leave the door open for Halloween 2? Or is this really the last we'll see of the masked killer? Let's discuss.

Warning: major spoilers ahead for Halloween 2018. If you haven't seen the movie yet, turn back now or read on at your own risk. The final big set piece in the movie sees the showdown we've all been waiting for: it's Michael Myers vs. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) for (maybe) one last time. Following a murdery string of events, Michael makes his way back to Laurie's house, which has been done up Home Alone style, but to the extreme, as Laurie is far more prepared this time around. After an epic and entertaining struggle, Laurie, with the help of her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Alyson (Andi Matichak), manages to trap The Shape in the basement.

What we learn is that Laurie had the whole place rigged to blow. With seemingly no way out, the ladies light the place on fire and Michael is left to burn in the basement. The three stand by watching for as long as they can as the white-masked killer just looks up at them silently. They eventually make their way outside as the house burns to ashes in the background. The three are picked up by a passerby. Roll credits.

However, there is a crucial moment prior to the conclusion where director David Gordon Green cuts back to the same shot looking down into the basement. Only this time, Michael isn't in sight. That isn't to say he isn't off camera somewhere settled into his fate. But it does leave just enough of a question mark, in true slasher fashion. Is he alive or is he dead? The way Halloween concludes, it gives us nothing in the way of a definitive answer to that question.

On the one hand, this would be a fitting end to the franchise, if indeed that is the way they decided to handle it. However, Blumhouse head Jason Blum has already expressed his desire to make sequels if this movie performs well. And so far, it looks like Halloween is absolutely going to crush. Not to mention that it's gone over quite well with both critics and moviegoers so far. It wouldn't make business sense to stop this train now that it's back on the tracks.

Bearing that in mind, what might another sequel look like? It's possible that Michael Myers could actually have burned alive, but these events will surely leave Karen and Alyson scarred for life. Maybe someone picks up the Myers mantle and becomes an imposter killer of sorts? Or maybe, just like in every Halloween movie before, against all odds, The Shape survives and lives to kill another day. The ball is in your court, Blumhouse.