Blumhouse's new Halloween movie has officially started shooting. And perhaps even cooler than bringing back the original actor behind The Shape, director David Gordon Green is also using John Carpenter's original clapboard from the first movie back in 1978. Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to play Laurie Strode, and today the iconic actress shared a first look from the set. She says this.

"First shot. @halloweenmovie Halloween 40 years later. Same slate. Same Laurie. David Gordon Green directing from his script. Happy Halloween 2018 everyone. See you all 10/19/18."

Pictured alongside Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode is directorDavid Gordon Green showing off the antique slate that really should be behind glass in some horror movie museum somewhere. But perhaps it deserves its final hurrah! This reboot is said to be a true sequel to the original, with the franchise wiping the 'slate' clean of all existing sequels. And it even has a different take on the original's ending.

Curtis plays Laurie Strode for the fifth time. She first appeared as the sister of Michael Myers in the original, followed by Halloween II in 1981. She later resurfaced in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and was last seen in Halloween: Resurrection. Now comes the ultimate chapter in the Laurie Strode saga.

The movie is said to have Strode in her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked killer who has been haunting her since she first escaped his brutal killing spree four decades earlier. Judy Greer is being introduced as Laurie's daughter Karen. And Andi Matichak will play Laurie's granddaughter Allyson, as a new generation of Strodes unite to face off against The Shape.

Before Halloween 4, it was believed that Laurie Strode had died. Though that wasn't true, she was killed off in Halloween: Resurrection, which debuted back in 2002. But that entire continuity line is being abandoned as though it were all a bad dream, perhaps a nightmare playing out in Michael's head?

David Gordon Green is directing from a script he co-wrote with comedian Danny McBride. Original director John Carpenter has been along for the ride, overseeing the project as executive producer and creative consultant. He will also be writing an entirely new soundtrack score for the movie, which will also utilize his iconic theme music. You can check out the first image from set, which arrives courtesy of Jamie Lee Curtis's Instagram. We still have awhile to go before the first trailer hits. But an official reveal of Michael Myers back in his iconic mask is probably just around the corner.