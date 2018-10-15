With the new Halloween movie just days away from release, it's a great time to be a slasher movie fan. The film establishes a new timeline for the franchise by ignoring the events of every previous sequel in the series, only recognizing John Carpenter's 1978 original. Even that film almost saw its events revised, however, as the original opening for the new Halloween was going to retell what happened at the ending of the first movie in a huge way. Rather than having Dr. Loomis shoot Michael Myers in the end, Loomis himself would have been killed by the Shape, with a body double in place of the late Donald Pleasence.

With Carpenter himself on board as an executive producer, he was given the chance to weigh in on the story. The legendary filmmaker claims that when he heard about the idea of killing Loomis, he told director David Gordon Green that fans would hate this idea. Ultimately, Green adhered to Carpenter's suggestion not to alter the events of Carpenter's original film, and just continue where that one left off (albeit 40 years later). You wouldn't want to anger the fans at the very start of the film, so sparing Dr. Loomis was certainly for the best.

"Originally they were going to have Donald Pleasence's character get killed. And I thought, 'That's a mistake. The audience won't like that. That's a revision I don't think we should do.' So that was my one big contribution... I thought the fans are gonna get pissed off at that. I don't think you have to even deal with the ending of my movie; just start the movie where they did. I think that he did great."

Because we are acknowledging the original film, we can conclude Dr. Loomis shot Michael Myers on that fateful Halloween night four decades ago, leading to the madman's capture. For all these years, survivor Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has been awaiting his inevitable return to Haddonfield so she can finally kill him. Gone is the storyline established in Halloween II that the two are brother and sister, as this is now simply a tale of a survivor confronting her biggest fears and putting an end to the nightmare once and for all.

Joining Curtis in the cast are Judy Greer and Andi Matichak as Laurie's daughter and granddaughter, respectively. Will Patton, Virginia Gardner, Rhian Rees, Jefferson Hall, Toby Huss, and Dylan Arnold also star. The role of Michael Myers will be primarily played by James Jude Courtney, with the original actor Nick Castle also stepping in for a cameo appearance. In addition to serving as an executive producer, John Carpenter also composed the score with Daniel Davies and Cody Carpenter.

David Gordon Green's Halloween premieres on Oct. 19. Early projections predict the film could earn upwards of $50 million in its opening weekend, and will most likely have a sequel. If all goes well, we might even see a new series of films in the coming years. This information comes to us from Collider.