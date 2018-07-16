In case you've been wondering, famed slasher Michael Myers is still very effective in LEGO form. The teaser trailer for the new Halloween movie, which serves as a direct sequel to the original 1978 horror classic from the legendary John Carpenter, has been given the LEGO treatment. As funny as it is to see some of this recreated with toys, it also just helps pour a little more gas on the already raging excitement fire for this movie, which is coming our way this fall.

The trailer takes the audio track from the actual trailer and faithfully recreates the whole thing from top to bottom with LEGO bricks. The way the creators decided to handle the Michael Myers mask is particularly entertaining. Recreating movie trailers using the beloved toys has become common practice, in part thanks to the success of The LEGO Movie a few years back. The amount of work it takes for these people to recreate this much footage with LEGO bricks is hard to wrap one's head around. That's why it's taken more than a month for this to arrive online.

In the new Halloween, a British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac's night of terror, but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter's life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael's inevitable return, to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode for the first time in 16 years. John Carpenter is on board as an executive producer for the sequel, and he's also set to provide the score. David Gordon Green directs from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride. Even though many have taken to calling Halloween 2018 a reboot, Blumhouse Productions head and producer Jason Blum has shared that he feels it's not a reboot, rather a reinvention of the franchise. A franchise that was in desperate need of reinvention, mind you. It's been a long time since we've seen a genuinely great movie featuring Michael Myers and nearly a decade since he's graced the screen at all. The masked killer was last seen in Rob Zombie's Halloween II.

Blumhouse and Universal are bringing a presentation for Halloween to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, so we can expect to see a new trailer debut in less than a week. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on October 19. While we wait for some new footage to (hopefully) arrive online this weekend, be sure to check out the LEGO Halloween trailer, courtesy of the Lego Movie Scenes YouTube channel, for yourself below.