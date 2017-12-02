Everything about the upcoming Halloween movie sounds good, but it's all coming from a pretty odd place. Danny McBride, the man known for his roles in movies like This is the End and Pineapple Express, co-wrote the script for the reboot with David Gordon Green, a man also known for his comedy work. But they keep saying the right things about it. In a recent interview, McBride reveals that the Halloween reboot will focus more on tension, as opposed to gore, like John Carpenter's original. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We're trying to. The original is all about tension. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) doesn't even know that Michael Myers exists until the last minutes of the movie. So much of it you're in anticipation of what's going to happen and the dread that Carpenter spins so effortlessly in that film, I think we were really trying to get it back to that. We're trying to mine that dread. Mine that tension and not just go for gore and ultra-violence that you see some horror movies lean on. To us, it was all about bringing back the creep factor and trying to find the horror in your own backyard, in our own homes."

Indeed, aside from getting pretty wacky with the mythology, many of the later Halloween sequels leaned too heavily on creative kills, as opposed to building legitimate tension. Luckily, even though there are defenders of many of the Halloween sequels, this reboot is ignoring all but the original. We know that Jamie Lee Curtis is coming back Laurie Strode, but beyond that? Danny McBride and David Gordon Green are both keeping their lips sealed in regards to the details.

"I'm being a little bit tight lipped at the moment. As is David, too. I was a really big fan of that series of Michael Myers. We sat down for a few weeks, tried to come up with a take that made sense, and felt like it was being true to the original. Then actually had to go in and pitch to John Carpenter and see if it got his seal of approval. He liked it. He liked what we were doing and wanted us to go for it. It's hugely inspiring. He's been one of my personal favorite directors ever since I was a kid. The chance to meet him and the chance to try to expand upon what he created and to have his blessing, it's just unreal."

Production on the Halloween reboot was recently delayed, but producer Jason Blum has promised, rather insistently, that the movie will make its October 19, 2018, release date. In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer has also been added to the cast as her daughter. Danny McBride couldn't give us too much in this interview with the Charleston City Paper, but maybe not knowing too much heading into this new Halloween will be a good thing.