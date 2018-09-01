Original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle is back in the upcoming Halloween reboot, which actually serves as a true sequel to the first movie. When the news was announced, many believed he was playing The Shape throughout the entire film. It was later revealed that James Jude Courtney actually does most of the heavy lifting in the mask and blue jumpsuit. Castle only has one scene in Halloween, but it's an important one.

In a new interview, Castle, who is 70 years old, revealed that he only has a minor cameo as Michael Myers in the upcoming October release. His only scene is key, though, as it's the first time Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) sees The Shape. And when he sees her, the actor gets to bring back an iconic moment from John Carpenter's original.

Earlier this week, a new photo from David Gordon Green's Halloween was released online, featuring Michael Myers reenacting his iconic head tilt from the first film. Nick Castle explains that he performed this new version of the head tilt scene, which adds an extra layer of detail. Castle explained how the new head tilt scene came together. In the first installment, Myers kills a kid and takes a step back to examine what he's just done, which is where he tilts his head. That particular scene has stuck with horror aficionados for decades. Nick Castle says this about reenacting the iconic moment.

"I'm not sure this is done any other time in the movie, but the director asked me to tilt my head like one of the prominent things that fans remember in the first one. When he kills the kid in the kitchen and kind of admires his work. Hopefully that'll come through, especially to the fans of the first one."

In David Gordon Green's Halloween, James Jude Courtney plays Michael Myers for most of the film, with Nick Castle only making his head tilt cameo. However, Castle's involvement as The Shape didn't end with just that one scene. He had one of the more important roles in the new movie, which is sure to have Halloween devotees very excited. He explains.

"In the new one, if there's any interest in comparisons, I do all the ADR breathing for The Shape even though I'm only in it in a cameo."

Nick Castle went onto talk about what it was like walking on the set of a new Halloween movie, 40 years after the original and reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis. While there have been 10 films in the Halloween franchise (not including the latest project), Castle only portrayed Michael Myers in John Carpenter's original. The actor recalled that it was a bit strange to be back on the set after all of these years.

"Being on the set the first day, as a matter of fact she (Curtis) noticed me walking across the place where we were shooting and yelled at me, Castle! ran over, gave me a big hug and said, Is this nuts or what? That's how we addressed it in the crazy way that life works and the crazy way the motion picture business works, that's for sure. Not in the deep philosophical, psychological sense (but) the weight of how ridiculous it is. 40 years later we're still doing this work and it's somewhat of a mystery to us how this has sustained its interest in the fans."

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have put a lot of work into their version of Halloween, adding details that are sure to make hardcore fans very happy. Green and McBride went to great lengths to make something that paid respect to John Carpenter's original vision, while also blazing a new trail. Hopefully fans appreciate all of the hard work that went into crafting the film. The interview with Nick Castle was originally conducted by Bloody Disgusting.