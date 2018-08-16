Halloween 2018 is still a few months away from hitting theaters, but there has been a pretty healthy buzz about the movie after the release of more trailers and the extended footage that was shown at this year's Comic-Con. However, the film might not be receiving the sequel treatment, according to producer Jason Blum. The new movie will be the 11th in the series and may very well be the last, if Blum's words are to be believed.

In a social media exchange, which has since been deleted, a fan asked Jason Blum if they have a treatment plan in place for a sequel to Halloween 2018. Blum simply stated, "we don't have a plan," which has led some fans to worry that the upcoming film might not be as good as they're hoping for. Additionally, the fan predicted that the movie was going to make $100 million during its opening weekend, which Blum loved.

Halloween 2018 co-writer Danny McBride claims that the new movie was written with a sequel in mind the whole time. The original idea was to shoot both of the movies back-to-back, but then they started to think about the reception of the first installment. McBride basically stated that a sequel would depend on the fan reaction and success of the first movie, which makes complete sense. In the end, McBride says that they already have an idea for the sequel and hopes that they have the chance to make it.

Jason Blum's thoughts on a sequel for Halloween 2018 are more than likely playing it safe as well. Danny McBride joked that the movie could come out and end their careers, so Blum is probably taking the same approach. For all of the excitement surrounding the new movie, there are a number of horror fans who are not happy about the film or the way that it's ignoring all of the other installments, creating an alternate timeline. Fans of the franchise are deeply protective, therefore making them very skeptical of David Gordon Green and McBride, who are mostly known for comedy, taking a stab at John Carpenter's legacy, even though they have the horror icon's approval and input.

Coming up for sequel to the original Halloween was not an easy task for John Carpenter. He has said many times that he struggled to write the second film and doesn't believe that he did a very good job. Whatever the case may be, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride seem to be ready to jump into a Halloween 2018 sequel, but it's all going to rest on the success of this new film, which hits theaters on October 19th. Hopefully, the movie is able to win over old skeptical fans and gain a new generation of horror devotees, starting a new franchise. While we wait for more information, you can check out the latest trailer below, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.