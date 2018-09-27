Blumhouse's Halloween is expected to bring in at least $40 million domestically during its debut weekend, making it the highest grossing opening for the entire franchise, which includes ten previous installments, including the two Rob Zombie remakes. The R-rated horror film is hitting theaters 40 years after John Carpenter's iconic original, and includes his input as an executive producer as well as a reimagining of the equally iconic score. While most R-rated horror movies are expected to be a hit with a male audience over the age of 25, it looks like the new Halloween is testing well with all genders and way below the age of 25.

According to early predictions, Halloween will earn $40 million domestically upon its premiere and could possibly take in $50 million for the three day haul. This will put it just above The Conjuring series and right below Paranormal Activity and The Nun for best R-rated horror film openings of all time. Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT is the champion, which brought in a massive $123.4 million in its opening weekend.

To date, the Halloween franchise has made over $300 million at the North American box office over the course of forty years and ten films. 2007's Halloween took in $58.2 million during its initial theatrical run, which is the highest of the franchise, but the new movie will do close to that in its first few days on the big screen. David Gordon Green's take on the franchise currently holds an 85 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been getting generally positive reviews from critics. The horror film also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

There has been a pretty good buzz surrounding David Gordon Green's Halloween amongst younger horror fans who are excited to see Jaime Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode. The film took the risky decision of ditching all of the previous installments to make a proper sequel to John Carpenter's original movie. However, older horror fans are a little more cautious about the new movie, with some already deciding that they don't like it, even though they've never seen it. Early reports of too much fan service has scared away a lot of horror devotees.

John Carpenter has given his stamp of approval on what David Gordon Green and Danny McBride pulled off with their Halloween vision. With such a healthy opening, it seems like a safe bet that Green and McBride will get to finish their sequel idea. With that being said, it's pretty early to have box office predictions on the project, since the numbers can change, for the better or the worse in the coming weeks. For now, it looks like The Shape is going to have a nice welcome back to theaters on October 19th. The box office prediction for Blumhouse's Halloween come to us from Deadline.