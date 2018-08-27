We have ourselves yet another new image from Halloween 2018. Blumhouse and Universal have been letting images from the highly-anticipated horror sequel creep out into the public eye as the release draws ever nearer. We're still waiting on another trailer, which should be coming sooner rather than later. In the meantime, we have this brand new image of Michael Myers, which recalls a rather iconic moment from the original 1978 slasher classic.

This latest image features the masked killer in familiar form. He's got his mask, which is showing signs of age as it's just been sitting around for four decades. He's also got his signature blue jumpsuit on. This looks like the Michael Myers horror fans fell in love with. Just older and presumably pretty angry from all of those years of being locked up. Myers is also tilting his head here in the very dark shot, which is something fans of the original Halloween will probably grin at.

One of the better kills in the original Halloween comes when Michael Myers pins Bob to a wall with his knife. After the kill, he steps away and, in very similar fashion to this latest photo, tilts his head to look upon what he's just done. He seems to have a sort of cold-blooded fascination with what he's accomplished. It looks like we're going to be getting shades of that in the new Halloween as well. The question is, who is the unlucky soul on the receiving end of that tilted glance?

Nick Castle, who original brought Michael Myers to life and was credited as The Shape, is coming back for the sequel, which will serve as a direct sequel to the original and will ignore the events of previous sequels. Given Castle's age, James Jude Courtney is also playing the part in scenes that require more intensive work. Jamie Lee Curtis is also back as Laurie Strode, with Judy Greer on board as her daughter, Karen Strode, with Andi Matichak playing Allyson, the granddaughter of Laurie Strode. David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) is in the director's chair. He co-wrote the script with his frequent collaborator, Danny McBride. They may primarily be known for comedy, but they're ready to show us their hardcore R-rated horror sensibilities this fall.

John Carpenter is heavily involved, both as an executive producer and as the composer providing the score for the movie's soundtrack. Halloween is set to debut at next month's Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its theatrical release on October 19. As of right now, Blumhouse has no plans for a sequel, so this very well could end up being a conclusive story with a satisfying ending, as opposed to previous sequels that always left the door open for further installments. Be sure to check out the new image of Michael Myers, courtesy of Fandango, for yourself below.