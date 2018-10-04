A brand new poster for the upcoming Halloween sequel has made its way online, and it's a thing of pure horror perfection. The poster was designed by the legendary Todd McFarlane and will be available exclusively at New York Comic Con, which is going on now through Sunday. The poster was shared by the movie's official Twitter account earlier today and they had this to say about it, which is of particular interest to those who are hoping to get their hands on one.

"The exclusive New York Comic Con #HalloweenMovie poster by Todd_McFarlane is here! In the New York area and want one? Keep following halloweenmovie on Twitter for updates from #NYCC this weekend."

The poster itself is very much an example of less is more. Set against a pure black backdrop, we see Michael Myers from the neck up in the signature Todd McFarlane style, with his mask showing signs of age, just as we've seen in the trailers for the movie. There is a tremendous amount of attention to detail and that's something we've come to expect from the man who created Venom and Spawn.

Speaking of Spawn, that may very well be why Todd McFarlane ended up doing this poster in the first place. Blumhouse Productions is behind the new Halloween and they also happen to have partnered with McFarlane for his upcoming Spawn movie reboot. McFarlane is on board to write and direct the movie, with Jamie Foxx set to start as the titular character. Point being, he's got an ongoing relationship with Blumhouse that it seems led to the creation of this magnificent poster. Just imagine what he's going to do for the Spawn poster when the time comes.

But that comes later. Now is the time to talk about Halloween. This represents the first time Michael Myers will grace the silver screen since Rob Zombie's Halloween II in 2009. The sequel, which serves as a direct follow-up to John Carpenter's 1978 classic, takes place forty years after the bloody events that transpired in Haddonfield all those years ago. David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) is in the director's chair, working from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode for the first time since Halloween: Resurrection and Carpenter composed the score, just as he did for the original.

Thus far, the Halloween buzz has been extremely positive. As of this writing, the movie holds an 85 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is second only to the original. Is this really going to be the movie that horror fans have been waiting for? The early reactions from critics would seem to indicate that is indeed the case. Blumhouse and Universal are set to release Halloween in theaters on October 19. Be sure to check out Todd McFarlane's brand new poster from the official Halloween Movie Twitter account for yourself below.