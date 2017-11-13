After nearly a decade-long break, Michael Myers is making his return to the big screen next year with Blumhouse's Halloween reboot. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, the duo behind Pineapple Express, wrote the script for the movie, with Green set to direct. It's been known for a while now that this new movie will ignore every single Halloween sequel, but now McBride reveals that it's even going to change the ending of John Carpenter's original classic. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview.

"We're kind of ignoring all the films past the first one. It picks up after the first one, but it's sort of an alternate reality. It's as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way."

That's a pretty bold move, but given that we know very little about the movie, in terms of specific plot details, it could be necessary. The original Halloween left the door wide open for Halloween II, with Michael Myers appearing to have lived through his final encounter with Loomis and Laurie Strode. Danny McBride and David Gordon Green wrote an ambitious sounding script, but the last thing they want to do is anger the fanbase.

"I just hope that we don't f*** it up and piss people off. This is such a diehard fan base. You don't want horror fans being your enemies because they show up at your house with masks on. We are diehard fans of Halloween. We're watching all the sequels and where things have taken left turns here and there that maybe bites for fans, and at least trying to deliver what we would have wanted to see. Hopefully that will line up with most fans."

Things are already pretty intriguing for this Halloween reboot, which is set to arrive on October 19, 2018. Jamie Lee Curtis is coming back as Laurie Strode, for one. Danny McBride says Blumhouse "busted our ass on this script to really make that Laurie Strode character something she wouldn't be able to say no to." Producer Jason Blum also managed to convince John Carpenter to not only board the project as an executive producer, but he's also going to score the reboot. As for what we can expect in terms of tone? Prepare to be scared.

"I think you should be very scared. I mean, this isn't a comedy at all. I think there was, like, maybe one joke on the page, but the rest is straight horror. So hopefully it gets in people's heads and keeps them up late at night."

Judy Greer has also been cast to play Laurie Strode's daughter in the movie, which is yet another new avenue being explored. This is a bold move for the enduring Halloween franchise, but one that could pay off in a big way, if done correctly. We have no idea of this movie will be worth the wait just yet, but this interview with Yahoo Movies displays a lot of passion from Danny McBride. That's a good place to start.