David Gordon Green and Danny McBride's Halloween is one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2018, with many fans of the franchise anxious to see how it stacks up to the other installments. While the film is still a little more than a month away from hitting theaters, some lucky fans were able to see it early at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the first reactions are all over social media. Is the new Halloween a worthy installment of the iconic franchise?

The majority of the first reactions to David Gordon Green's Halloween are positive, with some that are very enthusiastic. Variety film critic Peter Debruge says, "David Gordon Green does horror fans a favor, bringing Michael Myers' slasher-movie saga back to its roots." Many are declaring that the new movie is the best since John Carpenter's original, which is something that the director has even claimed. Fans packed in the theater were cheering and shrieking, according to multiple accounts.

One viewer in attendance at the Toronto Film Festival screening of Halloween said that the movie is, "everything I wanted it to be," noting that the score, terror, and humor were all on point. Speaking of humor, there is reportedly quite a bit of it in the new film, which may throw some horror fans off. In addition, there are many references to the past installments of the franchise, which is something that David Gordon Green and Danny McBride wanted to throw in as tribute. However, is there too much fan service going on in the new Halloween?

While most of the first reactions to David Gordon Green's Halloween are on the positive side, there are quite a few on the negative side as well. One viewer called the film "abysmal," and says that it's completely boring and predictable, while also declaring that it's a waste of Jamie Lee Curtis. Another viewer says that the movie is "Messy and overloaded with fan service," but praised Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode performance. Boring and predictable seem to sum up most of the negative reactions pretty well.

With all of that said, Jamie Lee Curtis and the crew received a standing ovation after the first screening of Halloween, with Curtis casually saying, "Happy Halloween motherf*ckers" to the enthusiastic crowd. As with any famous franchise, it's going to be up to the fans to decide for themselves when going in to check out David Gordon Green's take on the Halloween franchise. The film opens in theaters everywhere on October 19th, which is just around the corner. While we wait to see the return of Michael Myers on the big screen, you can check out some of the best first reactions to the movie below, thanks to Rotten Tomatoes.

“Happy Halloween motherf*ckers.” Jamie Lee Curtis and the rest of the creative behind #HalloweenMovie accept a standing ovation after the #TIFF18 premiere. pic.twitter.com/LREYsJ89tB — Fandango (@Fandango) September 9, 2018

They did it. They only went ahead and did it. #Halloween is the movie we wanted and it delivers gloriously. The Shape has never been more terrifying. #TIFF18 — Jonathan Barkan (@JonathanBarkan) September 9, 2018

HOLY FUCKING SHIT, THE NEW HALLOWEEN FUCKING RULES #TIFF18 — karen han (@karenyhan) September 9, 2018

HALLOWEEN is THE FORCE AWAKENS of HALLOWEEN movies: all the stuff you want, plus some new stuff, some dumb stuff, some delightfully remixed stuff. definitely the best time I’ve had at a #TIFF18 screening thus far — Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) September 9, 2018

HALLOWEEN is a total blast and is going to make a killing at the box office. Blumhouse does it again. Jamie Lee Curtis is still kicking ass and taking names. I can see fans watching this over and over again. The best Halloween since the original. #HalloweenMovie#TIFF18pic.twitter.com/TSbtXr5Nuy — Scott Menzel @ TIFF (@TheOtherScottM) September 9, 2018

The new HALLOWEEN movie is trash. Not one legitimately scary moment and everything is played for laughs. Starts off with an interesting premise and fails to execute on it. #TIFF18 — Tristan Leaf Laughton (@Ctrice) September 9, 2018

Movie #9: HALLOWEEN. Fear not, @HalloweenMovie delivers. Some great kills that had me cheering. And lots of great references (& a cameo!) that harken back to the original. Great score by Carpenter and his son, Cody. I want to be as badass as the Strode women, someday. #TIFF18 🎃 — Michelle @ TIFF (@michelledeidre) September 9, 2018

#Halloween is suuuuper satisfying, not least because it’s a movie that actually gives Judy Greer something to do! #TIFF18 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) September 9, 2018

#Halloween is vicious! Loved the continuation of Laurie’s story but the pure evil of Michael’s drive to kill and the randomness of it is there and it’s strong. Beautifully shot, score is on point, some great humor and loaded with gore. It’s the complete package. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 9, 2018

#HALLOWEEN: Messy and overloaded with fan service, but Jamie Lee Curtis charges through it as if she never stopped running 40 years ago. There are two moments that lift images from the '78 version to brilliant effect. It's OK. https://t.co/ezck7vNsfd#TIFF18 — erickohn (@erickohn) September 9, 2018

David Gordon Green’s Halloween is absolutely abysmal. I was mostly bored. Actually definitely bored. Foreseeable, obvious scares. A waste of Jamie Lee Curtis. Offensively generic. Where’s the fun? There’s none. #TIFF18 — Jason (@jasonosia) September 9, 2018

I was always gonna be an easy lay with #HalloweenMovie but they really nailed it. Some will have quibbles — it’s maybe *too* funny, and one little twist might have been too much — but scary AF plus Force Awakens levels of fan service = very good times. #tiff18 — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) September 9, 2018

I don’t even know where to begin. HOLLLLLLLY SHIIIIIIIIT THIS MOVIE IS SO FUCKING BRUTAL. Honestly. #HalloweenMovie is just everything you’re hoping it’s going to be and a million times more. #TIFF18 🎃🎃🎃 pic.twitter.com/Qw2bggo3HR — Scott Shilstone (@shilstonescott) September 9, 2018

#HalloweenMovie was everything I wanted it to be. The score, terror, moments of humor, gore & callbacks to the film that started it all made it nearly the perfect combination. Jamie Lee is still 👑 #TIFF18 — Danielle Wyatt (@d_waggoner) September 9, 2018

Loud applause for #HalloweenMovie - a clever redux that takes the slasher film in modern directions without losing any of its classic bite. A film by fans that works for general audiences as well, it's the best of both old and new #tiff18 — Jason Gorber @ #TIFF18 🎥 (@filmfest_ca) September 9, 2018