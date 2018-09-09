David Gordon Green and Danny McBride's Halloween is one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2018, with many fans of the franchise anxious to see how it stacks up to the other installments. While the film is still a little more than a month away from hitting theaters, some lucky fans were able to see it early at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the first reactions are all over social media. Is the new Halloween a worthy installment of the iconic franchise?

The majority of the first reactions to David Gordon Green's Halloween are positive, with some that are very enthusiastic. Variety film critic Peter Debruge says, "David Gordon Green does horror fans a favor, bringing Michael Myers' slasher-movie saga back to its roots." Many are declaring that the new movie is the best since John Carpenter's original, which is something that the director has even claimed. Fans packed in the theater were cheering and shrieking, according to multiple accounts.

One viewer in attendance at the Toronto Film Festival screening of Halloween said that the movie is, "everything I wanted it to be," noting that the score, terror, and humor were all on point. Speaking of humor, there is reportedly quite a bit of it in the new film, which may throw some horror fans off. In addition, there are many references to the past installments of the franchise, which is something that David Gordon Green and Danny McBride wanted to throw in as tribute. However, is there too much fan service going on in the new Halloween?

While most of the first reactions to David Gordon Green's Halloween are on the positive side, there are quite a few on the negative side as well. One viewer called the film "abysmal," and says that it's completely boring and predictable, while also declaring that it's a waste of Jamie Lee Curtis. Another viewer says that the movie is "Messy and overloaded with fan service," but praised Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode performance. Boring and predictable seem to sum up most of the negative reactions pretty well.

With all of that said, Jamie Lee Curtis and the crew received a standing ovation after the first screening of Halloween, with Curtis casually saying, "Happy Halloween motherf*ckers" to the enthusiastic crowd. As with any famous franchise, it's going to be up to the fans to decide for themselves when going in to check out David Gordon Green's take on the Halloween franchise. The film opens in theaters everywhere on October 19th, which is just around the corner. While we wait to see the return of Michael Myers on the big screen, you can check out some of the best first reactions to the movie below, thanks to Rotten Tomatoes.

Topics: Halloween 2018, Halloween