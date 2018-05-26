It's now been a month since footage from the new Halloween movie was first introduced by Jamie Lee Curtis at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The debut footage received mixed reactions from those lucky enough to be in attendance, but most of the reactions were positive, with many declaring that director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride have made a terrifying Halloween movie. And now, Jason Blum has announced that the world will get to see the first trailer in early June, which could be as early as next week.

Jason Blum is fully aware that Halloween fans are anxiously awaiting to see what David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have cooked up for the iconic John Carpenter-created character. So, when Blum took to Twitter earlier today and announced that the trailer for Halloween is coming in a few weeks, fans got very excited. There are a few hardcore fans who are upset with some of the changes that Green and McBride have made, but these people are forming an opinion before even seeing any footage of the Shape in 2018.

According to the CinemaCon footage, Jaime Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode has been anticipating the return of Michael Myers, setting up saferooms in her house, ready for anything. There are reportedly a bunch of weapons hidden around the house as well, with some claiming that not only has Strode been anticipating the return of Myers, but she has been looking forward to killing him. Laurie Strode is prepared for the battle, but it's unclear if she's truly prepared for what's in store for her in the new Halloween movie.

Some fans are upset that the new Halloween alters the ending of the original film. The new movie reportedly reveals that Michael Myers was actually taken into custody shortly after Dr. Loomis shot him. The new movie will see him escape and then go on the hunt for Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode. Fans are worried because it takes away the mysterious aspects of the Shape, making him human and somewhat less scary. However, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green have stressed that their Halloween will be rooted more in real-life to ditch some of the magical aspects of the previous installments.

There's still the fact that nobody has seen the new Halloween movie yet, so all of these criticisms should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. There are also the rumors that the movie had poor test screenings as well, but that has yet to be proven. For now, we have to wait and see what Blumhosue, David Gordon Green, and Danny McBride have done with one of the most iconic horror franchises in history. But at least the wait is nearly over to finally see the official Halloween trailer ahead of the release this October. You can read the trailer announcement below, thanks to Jason Blum's Twitter account.