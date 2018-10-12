Jamie Lee Curtis has responded to the Fox News article calling her a hypocrite for using guns in the new Halloween movie. Curtis is an avid gun control activist, and has spoken out about her views on the hot button topic many times in public over the years. The original article calls Curtis' Laurie Strode character out for "wielding firearms" to protect herself from the murderous Michael Myers. The article went on to make the argument that actors who are gun control activists shouldn't be able to use guns in their films.

Jamie Lee Curtis has been very vocal about gun control in the United States, but wishes that Fox News would have contacted her first before running their story. While Curtis is for gun control, some of her beliefs on the subject might come off as surprising for gun enthusiasts who believe that she wants all guns taken away. Curtis dismissed the article as "silly," and talked about her beliefs on the subject. She explains.

"I am vocal about common-sense gun safety and gun laws. For instance, I fully support an assault weapon ban, I fully support a bump stock ban. I fully support the Bill of Rights. And fully support the Second Amendment. And have absolutely no problem with people owning firearms if they have been trained, licensed, a background check has been conducted, a pause button has been pushed to give time for that process to take place. And they have to renew their license just like we do with automobiles - which are weapons also."

As for the argument about using guns in the latest Halloween movie, that's a whole other story, which Jamie Lee Curtis also addresses. Curtis' Laurie Strode character is no longer the damsel in distress. She has trained and armed herself over the years to prepare for the return of Michael Myers, probably making Sarah Connor from Terminator 2 proud. Curtis had this to say about the use of firearms in Halloween.

"They knew that Laurie was going to be someone who used firearms. And I think there were myriad types of firearms that could have been used in the movie. I was very clear with the filmmakers that she used the weapons (that) were intended for self-defense for her and her family. I'm an actress who's in slasher movies. I have to be responsible for my own personal choices in my own personal life. But I am an actor for hire. And honestly, if I had made my career as a pacifist actor, I would never have worked, ever. But I have always been proud to represent women who fight back and fight back with intelligence, cunning and creativity, and who fight for their lives and their families' lives."

Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress, who was hired to play another person in a movie about fictional events. Curtis is not Laurie Strode in real-life, just like Robert Englund is not Freddy Krueger at home on a typical Sunday. These are actors playing characters for entertainment, they're not out to make some political statement with the use of firearms in the latest Halloween film, nor does it look like they're out to glorify gun violence either.

David Gordon Green's Halloween will hit theaters next week after a pretty lengthy promotional campaign. So far, the early reviews have mostly been positive, even though there has been some grumbling of too much fan service by horror/slasher fanatics. You can read the rest of what Jamie Lee Curtis had to say about guns and Halloween over at USA Today.