A new image from the new Halloween movie has made its way online. The long-awaited return of Michael Myers is fast approaching, as the sequel/reboot of the iconic horror franchise is makings its way to theaters this fall. Now, we have yet another new image from the highly-anticipated movie, which features Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode. Though, this is a bit of a different look at Laurie than fans may be used to.

While Laurie Strode hasn't ever been content to just lay down and die in past confrontations with Michael Myers, she has usually been on the defensive. This time around, as evidenced by this photo, Laurie is battle-hardened and has been prepping for the killer's return for the last forty years. Jamie Lee Curtis talked a bit about how Laurie's preparation and paranoia will factor into her family's lives.

"Can you imagine being Laurie Strode's daughter and she brings you into your first-grade classroom, looks at the teacher and says, 'What's your exit strategy?' She was on alert always, and the authorities stepped in and said, 'This is no life for a child.' That's the focus and energy Laurie now has: Prepare for him as he is preparing for me."

This new Halloween will serve as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original 1978 slasher classic. All of the previous sequels will be thrown out in favor of creating some new mythology. That means Michael and Laurie are no longer brother and sister. They're just two people with a score to settle. We can only presume it's going to get very bloody.

Blumhouse is known for making micro-budget horror movies and turning them into successful franchises. This is the first time that the studio is tackling a pre-existing franchise, so they're on somewhat uncertain ground. What's somewhat refreshing to hear is, for the time being, they have no sequel plans. They wanted to focus on making one movie the best it could be. Trying to keep the ball in the air is part of what made movies like Halloween: Resurrection so bad. It would seem the creative team behind this entry doesn't want to repeat the mistakes of the past. We will know soon whether or not they actually pulled it off, as the movie is set to premiere at next month's Toronto International Film Festival.

That creative team includes director David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the script with his frequent collaborator Danny McBride. John Carpenter is also on board as an executive producer and to provide the score. Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions, is also heavily involved as a producer. Halloween is set to arrive in theaters on October 19. Be sure to check out the brand new image of Laurie Strode for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of USA Today.